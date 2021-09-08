Connect with us

Deltacovid variants and children: Children are low in infection and only 2% are hospitalized, the report finds | Health

The extent to which children are infected and infect the highly contagious delta variant of Covid-19 is of great concern.

Modeling, released in Australia on Wednesday, will help solve some burning questions about how the virus affects children and how quickly it spreads in educational facilities.

Data published by the National Center for Immunization Research and Surveillance (NCIRS) are examining Covid-19 infections in schools and homes from June 16th to July 31st. New South Wales, The most serious delta outbreak in the Australian state is occurring.

Specifically, we surveyed data from 51 educational sites where child and staff infections occurred.

What were the main findings?

NCIRS reported that most children diagnosed with Delta were mildly or completely asymptomatic and required hospitalization in only 2%.

This is due to a five-fold increase in school, early childhood education and care services (ECEC), and home penetration compared to the original strain in 2020, despite the high transmission rate of the Delta variant. Nevertheless.

NCIRS Director Professor Christine McCartney The findings are consistent with recent studies abroad showing that delta mutants are more contagious and lead to more cases among children and adolescents. However, those children often do not get seriously ill. Most children in this study had no or only mild symptoms.

“High school and ECEC infection rates and increased risk across the wider community require a stay-at-home order for most children during the current epidemic, among school and early childhood staff. We strive to achieve higher levels of immunization rates in, and more generally the adult population, “said McCartney.

Professor Asha Bowen, chair of the Australian and New Zealand Pediatric Infectious Diseases Group, said it is important to note that not all children admitted to Covid are terribly ill.

“Many of these [hospital admissions] For social reasons, especially because sick parents were unable to care for their children. Therefore, hospitalization statistics do not provide a good marker of severity, “she said.

“Severe illnesses from Covid-19 are rare in children, but they are affected by family illnesses and social constraints that affect education and mental health.”

Parents will use QR code check-in at the Melbourne playground on September 3rd.
Parents will use QR code check-in at the Melbourne playground on September 3rd. Photo: Darian Trainer / Getty Images

What else did the study find?

This study monitored all cases of Covid-19 staff or students attending school or ECEC services during infection. Researchers tracked all secondary contacts and calculated virus infection rates in their children’s and staff’s households. Of the 51 educational environments affected, 19 were schools and 32 were ECEC services.

There were 59 Covids (34 students and 25 staff) who attended education during the infection. Among these 59 major cases, close contact was identified with 2,347 people, including 1,830 students and 517 staff from the classroom. The Covid test was performed by 96% (2,253) of these close contacts.

Researchers found that the overall transmission rate from primary cases to close contact was 4.7%, or 106 secondary cases. These secondary cases included 69 students and 37 staff. Viral infections occurred in 19 (38%) of the 51 affected educational environments.

Where did the highest / lowest infection occur and why?

Almost 17% of infections occurred in ECEC between staff. Only 8% of ECEC transmissions were from staff to children.

“The spread among the children was very small,” McCartney said.

The report states that the majority of ECEC staff are young (64% under the age of 40) and were not yet eligible for vaccination at the time of the study. The ECEC was also open without restrictions at the time, with high attendance and the highest Covid-19 community incidence in Sydney. The blockade of Greater Sydney began at the same time as the start of the two-week school winter vacation. During that time, ECEC, vacation care and out-of-school care services remained open.

“As a result of school holidays and limited attendance in the third semester that followed, the majority of Sydney’s college students engaged in distance learning, resulting in a low school transfer rate,” the report said.

Infection at home was a much more pressing issue. Researchers found that staff and children who caught Covid-19 at school and at ECEC services often communicated it to their families. There were 181 home cases after exposure to 106 secondary cases from school or ECEC services. The overall transmission rate between household contacts was 70.7%.

In 55 households (57%), all household members were infected with Covid.

Infection rates at both school and ECEC, as well as at home, were about five times higher than those seen in education and at home in 2020.

According to the follow-up data acquired from July 31st to August 19th, 2021, cases occurred in 91 educational environments (10 high schools, 33 elementary schools, 45 ECEC schools, 3 kindergartens to high schools), and NSW The total number of educational facilities related to is shown. More information about these additional schools and ECEC submissions will be included in future NCIRS reports.

Last year, there was a sign indicating Covid's hygiene practices at the locked gate at the entrance to the school in Logan, southern Brisbane.
Last year, there was a sign indicating Covid’s hygiene practices at the locked gate at the entrance to the school in Logan, southern Brisbane. Photo: Dan Peled / AAP

What should parents take from the report?

Research leader Dr Archana Koirala, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Sydney, said that full participation in education is essential not only for children to learn and grow socially, but also for family and social functioning. I said there is.

“”These results should give family, school and community confidence that there is solid evidence of how Delta Variant works in children and education, “she said.

“This evidence is used to design strategies for safely returning to face-to-face learning when learning to live with Covid-19.”

Many children are reportedly infected with Covid-19, but are rarely hospitalized.

“But there are long-term consequences of lack of access to education. For example, the loss of one-third of a grade is estimated to reduce the future income of affected students by about 3%.” Said the report.

“Higher population-level rates of Covid-19 vaccination, including vaccination of school / ECEC staff, are important to reduce the risk of infection in communities and educational settings. Immunization of adolescents in the high-risk LGA, which has been reported, is an important step in bringing students back to school. “

