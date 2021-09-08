Deltacovid variants and children: Children are low in infection and only 2% are hospitalized, the report finds | Health

The extent to which children are infected and infect the highly contagious delta variant of Covid-19 is of great concern.

Modeling, released in Australia on Wednesday, will help solve some burning questions about how the virus affects children and how quickly it spreads in educational facilities.

Data published by the National Center for Immunization Research and Surveillance (NCIRS) are examining Covid-19 infections in schools and homes from June 16th to July 31st. New South Wales, The most serious delta outbreak in the Australian state is occurring.

Specifically, we surveyed data from 51 educational sites where child and staff infections occurred.

What were the main findings?

NCIRS reported that most children diagnosed with Delta were mildly or completely asymptomatic and required hospitalization in only 2%.

This is due to a five-fold increase in school, early childhood education and care services (ECEC), and home penetration compared to the original strain in 2020, despite the high transmission rate of the Delta variant. Nevertheless.

NCIRS Director Professor Christine McCartney The findings are consistent with recent studies abroad showing that delta mutants are more contagious and lead to more cases among children and adolescents. However, those children often do not get seriously ill. Most children in this study had no or only mild symptoms.

“High school and ECEC infection rates and increased risk across the wider community require a stay-at-home order for most children during the current epidemic, among school and early childhood staff. We strive to achieve higher levels of immunization rates in, and more generally the adult population, “said McCartney.

Professor Asha Bowen, chair of the Australian and New Zealand Pediatric Infectious Diseases Group, said it is important to note that not all children admitted to Covid are terribly ill.

“Many of these [hospital admissions] For social reasons, especially because sick parents were unable to care for their children. Therefore, hospitalization statistics do not provide a good marker of severity, “she said.

“Severe illnesses from Covid-19 are rare in children, but they are affected by family illnesses and social constraints that affect education and mental health.”

Parents will use QR code check-in at the Melbourne playground on September 3rd. Photo: Darian Trainer / Getty Images

What else did the study find?

This study monitored all cases of Covid-19 staff or students attending school or ECEC services during infection. Researchers tracked all secondary contacts and calculated virus infection rates in their children’s and staff’s households. Of the 51 educational environments affected, 19 were schools and 32 were ECEC services.