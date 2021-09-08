International COVID Vaccine Passport will be available next month, but border closure will not change

Given that viruses are the only way to get to our shore, traveling abroad (whatever it is) will be one of the last things to return to normal.

Still, travel to most countries abroad is changing and you need to prove that you are fully vaccinated with COVID-19 to allow infection in various places rather than in quarantine. ..

Soon, Australians leaving the country will be issued their own vaccine passport to show their vaccination status when they go abroad.

So far, here’s what we know and don’t know about passports:

Passport available in a few weeks

Since October, the federal government has begun rolling out vaccination passports for use when traveling abroad.

Details have not yet been finalized, but the passport is stored in the phone app, with the same personal information as a regular passport, plus a QR code that can be scanned by border authorities in other countries to check vaccination status. included.

At the moment, it’s Pfizer or AstraZeneca (which will be included as a new name; Vaxzevria is recognized abroad) and will soon be Moderna.

Passports are part of an internationally agreed system like ePassports, and apps and passports meet international standards.

When people return to Australia, they don’t need to show their vaccine passport as the information about the jab you had will be linked to your passport.

Australians already have access to vaccination certificates through Medicare. ((( supply ).

The government is also still considering which vaccines other countries will accept when people travel.

Simply put, authorities admit that Australians are fully vaccinated with what is recognized by international organizations such as the World Health Organization, even if countries do not use the same vaccines as we do. I am working on it.

For example, AstraZeneca is not used in the United States, but has received urgent approval from WHO. This is what the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is aware of.

For those coming to Australia in the future, the government will only allow vaccines approved by the Therapeutic Goods Authority (TGA), the medical regulatory agency in our country.

Does that mean the borders could open soon?

I don’t intend to burst the bubble, but just because a vaccine passport may be issued as soon as you go abroad does not mean that the rules for traveling abroad are being relaxed.

There are still no clear signs of when departure and re-entry restrictions will begin to change countries.

What we know is that reopening the border depends on fully vaccination of 80% of the population. This is what some states are currently promoting.

That said, some states have also flagged that they may break out of national planning and continue to close their borders domestically and internationally for longer.

Instead, vaccine passports help people who are exempt from traveling abroad in the near future avoid the need to quarantine when landing abroad.

Passports outside Australia

The passports and certificates mentioned here are strictly for overseas travel, not for the purpose of entering a pub after the restrictions have been relaxed.

Digital vaccine certificates are already available in Australia and can be accessed and downloaded to your mobile phone or found online from your Medicare account.

However, at this time, the certificate is just a proof that there was one or two jabs.

The UK is also working on a vaccine passport. ((( AFP: Justin Thalys ).

In New South Wales, police have already reported it They check people’s vaccination status When fully vaccinated people are allowed to start gathering again.

The plan includes COVID vaccination of people in the service NSW check-in app so that the venue can easily see who has and does not have jabs and who are exempt from getting jabs in the future. I plan to do it.

Similar plans are expected to continue in other states and territories, but most are still under consideration.

What does a vaccine passport look like abroad?

Different countries have different approaches to the issue of vaccine passports, but they have the same goal of facilitating travel for vaccinated people.

In Europe, there is a printable digital COVID certificate, both jabs are available to allow people to prove that travel is permitted.

In the United States, travelers used vaccination cards issued by the CDC to enter Europe, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The goal is for us to adapt well to the international situation, but we’ll see how accurate it looks in a few weeks.

What you need to know about coronavirus:

Loading form …