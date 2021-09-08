Health
BC Vaccine Card: Authorities will outline details when the registration website is launched
Colombians in the UK can now access them COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Vaccine card online or by phone.
After September 13th, access to “any” social and recreational events will require proof of a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
When using BC Vaccine Card You can view the QR card someone downloaded to your smartphone or view the paper printout of the vaccine card.. If you do not have access to your printer or phone, you can call the 1-833-838-2323 hotline to access your card.
British Columbia announces “vaccine passport” system
“Being vaccinated means that we can do more with confidence that we can bring people back, be safer, and not endanger those who are not completely vaccinated. Means, “said Prime Minister John Horgan.
“We made the BC Vaccine Card easily available to people and easy for businesses to see at a glance. This card runs our economy on every cylinder and ours. It is an important step to safely return to a social event with the confidence that the people around us are also fully vaccinated. “
BC Vaccine Card: Appearance and Usage of the Card
The Service BC Center can also print a vaccine card for those who need it.
Between September 13th and October 24th, the requirement is evidence of at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. After October 24th, access requirements will be removed from 2 shots or complete immunity for 1 week.
Those under the age of 12 are exempt from vaccination cards as they are not eligible for vaccination.
Companies can scan the QR code using a QR reader such as a smartphone or tablet, or visually verify the person’s vaccination proof.
The Mobile QR Code Reader app will be released in the app store near September 13th for businesses that choose to scan QR codes.
BC Vaccine Card: How to use the card for non-essential services and businesses
The use of BC vaccine cards will be phased in, giving people extra time to move to new cards. From September 13th to 26th, people can also use vaccination records received at British Columbia vaccine clinics and pharmacies as evidence of valid vaccinations.
Trend story
Beginning September 27, only BC Vaccine Cards will be accepted for those vaccinated in British Columbia.
British Columbia announces vaccine card details
See: The state requires residents to show proof of immunity in many places starting Monday. Jules Knox has the latest details.
In areas where community infections have increased significantly or where outbreaks have occurred, local health officials need to be fully vaccinated to access these events and activities. There may be.
Vaccines are needed at indoor sporting events, restaurants, gyms, casinos, nightclubs and many other places.
“If not immunized, there are alternatives that people can do, such as using takeaway,” said state health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
Henry says he plans to eventually lift capacity limits at indoor events if COVID infections decline. The state initially planned on Tuesday to move to Step 4, which is the removal of all capacity limits. Relaxation of restrictions has been delayed due to much higher than expected COVID cases.
For restaurants, the vaccine is only needed for seating service. This does not include fast food restaurants or cafeterias.
View the internal BC community with low vaccination rates
Vaccine cards are not required for religious meetings, schools, hospitals and other important services. State programs at work do not even require vaccination certification.
People in other Canadian provinces or territories are required to present officially recognized vaccine records and valid government photo IDs for the province / region.
The state shares a list of acceptable out-of-state vaccine records with businesses.
How does BC’s Vaccine Passport System apply to out-of-state visitors?
Foreign visitors are required to present the vaccination certificate and passport used to enter Canada.
Here is a complete list of places where you will need your vaccine card:
- Indoor ticket sporting event
- Indoor concert
- Indoor theater / dance / symphony event
- Restaurant (dining indoors and on the patio)
- Pubs, bars, lounges (indoor and outdoor dining)
- Night club
- casino
- Movie theater
- Fitness center / gym (excluding youth recreation sports)
- Companies that provide high-intensity group exercise activities indoors
- Organized indoor events (eg weddings, parties, meetings, conferences, workshops)
- Discretionary indoor group recreation classes and activities
Watch the full press conference outlining the details of BC’s new vaccine card.
