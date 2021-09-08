Health
Judith Collins repeatedly calls for the use of rapid antigen testing
Kuomintang leader Judith Collins Repeated her party’s call for the use of rapid antigen testing, Said it would be useful for middlemore patients with Covid-19.
Four wards have been closed, patients have been quarantined, and 29 staff have been stuck for two weeks after a patient admitted on Saturday was tested positive.
According to National, Covid-19’s rapid antigen testing is widely used abroad and is not as accurate as nasal or saliva-based PCR testing, but it has the advantage of faster results.
Judith Collins said Morning report The 15-minute antigen test result was much better than “waiting a few days” to see if anyone had Covid-19.
“If they tested him before he was put into the ward, it really helped that patient in Middlemore who turned out to have Covid.
“This is a very easy way to use, and it can also be used to interact with truck drivers traveling from Auckland.”
She said the country needs all the tools available, including more use of saliva testing.
Ashley Bloomfield Health Director Yesterday, the government said it had stepped up saliva testing and had contracts with additional providers...
Currently, more than 830 border workers are enrolled in saliva testing, and over time more people will be able to use saliva testing, he said.
Bloomfield Said Antigen testing was more useful when the virus was already present in the community, but it was not appropriate for exclusion strategies because more accurate testing was needed to find all cases.
Collins said he supported prioritizing increased vaccination coverage for Maori and Pasfica.
“If you have less vaccinations in some areas than in others, do it all,” she said.
“All groups need to be vaccinated. The virus does not distinguish between people, it only passes through the community. Especially when there are a lot of people, especially when the house is crowded. It gets worse.
“There is no problem with this priority. We need as many people as possible to be vaccinated.”
While moving to Level 2 outside of Auckland is significantly better for businesses, with additional rules, Collins said the supply of buildings and other materials remains a concern. rice field.
“One of the problems we have is that so many materials, whether building materials or not, go through Auckland, so even at Level 2, we can’t get the product out of Auckland. There are builders all over the country.
“That’s why we need to resolve the situation in Auckland as soon as possible.”
Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment Today we will elaborate on how some Auckland factories will reopen at level 4..
..
Sources
2/ https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/covid-19/451010/judith-collins-reiterates-call-for-use-of-rapid-antigen-testing
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
