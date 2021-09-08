What is a mu variant? And will we continue to see more COVID-19 variants?

(((NewsNation Now) — The World Health Organization has identified another coronavirus mutant of interest, calling it a mu mutant, saying it may be capable of circumventing vaccine protection.

Here’s what you need to know:

What is a mu variant? Where is it?

NS Also called B.1.621 variant or mu variant. First discovered in Colombia in January 2021, it has been discovered in approximately 39 countries, including the United States. The prevalence of this variant is “consistently increasing” in Colombia and Ecuador, despite reports of a global decline in the series of cases.

WHO said further research is needed to characterize the mu variant.

Mu has a change called a mutation. This means that some of the protection provided by the COVID vaccine may be circumvented.

How contagious is it?

One of the reassuring factors is that it has been around since January 2021 but doesn’t seem to be. Competing Delta, the predominant variant in most of the world. Mu has been designated by WHO as a mutant strain or VOI of interest. If there is a change in the virus and it appears that it can do more harm, it is designated as the variant of interest.

WHO variants of interest It has been shown to exhibit “genetic changes that are predicted or known to affect the characteristics of the virus,” such as infectivity, immune avoidance, disease severity, and resistance to treatment. VOIs monitored by WHO include eta, iota, kappa, and lambda..

Mu has not been specified yet Variant of concern, Or by VOC, WHO. If there is evidence that mu is more serious and is starting to overtake other variants such as Delta, it may be upgraded to VOCs. Mutant strains of concern around the world include alpha, beta, gamma and delta.

NS Centers for Disease Control and Prevention It also lists alpha, beta, gamma, and delta as all variants of concern in the United States.

Do you need to worry?

I expected to see signs of this if mu was really as adjacent as the delta variant, but not yet.

Some mutations are harmful to the virus, but some are beneficial, allowing it to spread better, evade the protection provided by the vaccine, and even circumvent the COVID test.

The CDC advised that as the pandemic progresses, mutations are expected and receiving COVID-19 shots is the best way to protect against the virus.

What if mu or another variant does not work with the vaccine?

Most COVID vaccines target and use the viral “peplomer” to enter cells. Our vaccine exposes our body to parts of the virus, generally speplomer, so the immune system can learn to fight off the virus if it is encountered.

Vaccine efficacy can be reduced if there are significant changes in the peaplomer of the variant.

WHO said preliminary evidence suggests that mu variants can partially evade antibodies obtained from vaccination. However, since this data comes from laboratory studies, it is not known how the variant actually works in the population.

Further research is needed to ensure how it behaves in humans, and research on this is ongoing.

The good news is that the vaccine now provides adequate protection from symptomatic infections and serious illnesses from all variants of the virus to date.

It is possible that someday new variants will emerge that can significantly circumvent the protection provided by our vaccine, which is based on the original strain of the virus. This is called an “escape variant”.

However, if this happens, the major COVID vaccine manufacturers are well prepared. Some have already developed vaccines for new variants such as Delta.

The Associated Press, Reuters and Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.