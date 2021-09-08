BC reports 2,425 new COVID-19 cases, 15 additional deaths in 4 days

British Columbia Health Authority Reported 2,425 New Cases COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Over 4 days with the death of 15 people.

695 cases were reported from Friday to Saturday, 634 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, 563 cases were reported from Sunday to Monday, and 533 cases were reported from Monday to Tuesday.

















Vaccination rates remain a concern in some parts of BC





Of the new cases, 838 were in the Interior Health Area, 368 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health Area, 705 were in the Fraser Health Area, 202 were in Island Health, and 312 were in Northern Health.

The number of people hospitalized for this disease has increased by 40 to 255. Of these, 126 are receiving intensive care, an increase of 8 from Friday.

















BC Vaccine Card: If you need proof of vaccination





There are 5,465 active cases in the state, a decrease of more than 400.

The 7-day average test positive rate is 6%, the highest since late May.

There are 6 deaths in Interior Health, 3 in Fraser Health, 2 in Vancouver Coastal Health and 4 in Island Health, with 1,842 deaths from COVID-19 in British Columbia.

The numbers come just two weeks after the state announces plans to again require people to wear masks in public indoor spaces throughout the state to fight the fourth wave. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)..

Return to School: Parents Express Safety Concerns for COVID-19





Health Minister Adrian Dix said Monday that 85.1 percent of eligible individuals over the age of 12 received one COVID-19 vaccine and 77.6 percent received two doses.

Dix said vaccine registrations increased significantly after the state announced plans for a vaccine card.

After September 13th, anyone over the age of 12 seeking access to gyms, restaurants, indoor-sponsored events, and many other recreational services must prove at least one dose. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Vaccine and both doses by October 24.

















BC Vaccine Card: Appearance and Usage of the Card





Earlier that day, the state government said Colombians in the United Kingdom were able to access vaccine cards online or by phone.

If you use a BC vaccine card, you can view the downloaded QR card on your smartphone or view a paper printout of the vaccine card. If you do not have access to your printer or phone, you can call the 1-833-838-2323 hotline to access your card.

“Being vaccinated means that we can do more with confidence that we can bring people back, be safer, and not endanger those who are not completely vaccinated. Means, “said Prime Minister John Horgan.

— Use Richard Zussman’s files

