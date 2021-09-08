No, monoclonal antibody therapy is not the same as COVID-19 vaccine





San Antonio – There are 15 infusion centers in Texas to help qualified COVID-19 patients be treated with monoclonal antibodies before admission to the hospital. The San Antonio Infusion Center was reopened at the Freeman Coliseum on August 9. BCFS operates the facility and has confirmed that more than 1,500 people have been treated by the end of the month. A nonprofit spokeswoman said, “Monoclonal treatment helps the immune system fight the coronavirus, but it is not a replacement for COVID-19 vaccination.” The vaccine is intended to be given before someone becomes infected with the coronavirus. Vaccines provide protection, although it may take several weeks before they become fully functional. Most COVID-19 patients who eventually enter the hospital are unvaccinated. Cory Edmondson, CEO of Peterson Health, oversees the Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville and explains that antibody treatment is given only to high-risk patients who are already infected with the virus. advertisement Edmondson describes risk factors, including “people over 65, overweight, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, and weakened immunity.” Patients who wish to use treatment must act swiftly. You should see a doctor before treatment. Treatment must also be given within 10 days of the onset of symptoms or a positive test. A BCFS spokeswoman said the goal was to “schedule appointments in 24-48 hours based on patient numbers” at the Freeman Coliseum. If a qualified COVID-19 patient is able to meet the 10-day deadline, treatment may move the patient away from the ventilator and away from the hospital. “Treatment is to prevent hospitalization, reduce the load of the virus, and reduce the severity of symptoms,” explains Edmonson. CNN However, it reports that protection from antibody treatment does not last as long as vaccines. advertisement The Texas Department of Health states that patients receiving treatment should be vaccinated 90 days after treatment. Although the treatment is effective, Edmonson said: We still strongly recommend that people be vaccinated. “ Read again:

