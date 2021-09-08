Studies find that cannabis use doubles the risk of heart attack in young adults





(StudyFinds.org) – A new study shows that cannabis can double the risk of having a heart attack in adults under the age of 45. Canadian researchers have found that cannabis users have a marked increase in heart attack cases compared to non-users, even after considering other habits such as drinking, smoking, and e-cigarettes. The findings add to previous reports showing that high-dose cannabis use is associated with a risk of heart attack in hospitalized patients. New report finds young adults used Marijuana Within the last 30 days, the chances of myocardial infarction have doubled. The team investigated a study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in more than 33,000 adults between the ages of 18 and 44. Of these participants, 17% reported using cannabis in the past month. Overall, 1.3% of cannabis users (61 of 4,610) had a heart attack, compared to only 0.8% of non-users (240 of 28,563).

Cannabis users also tended to smoke, vape, And with more drinks, the team says they explained these factors and other factors that also affect a person's risk. I am suffering from a heart attack. "When Recent legalization Increasing cannabis use in young adults in North America has a completely unknown effect on cardiovascular health, "said Dr. Kalimurada, a clinical scientist at Unity Health Toronto. Media release. "We found a link between recent cannabis use and myocardial infarction. This persisted throughout a series of robust sensitivity analyzes. In addition, this link was smoking, vaporization, and edible. It was consistent across various forms of cannabis consumption, including other methods such as. This suggests that there is no safer way to consume cannabis in this regard." What is marijuana doing in the heart? The authors of the study said that their study was cannabis heart attack, But does not reveal the trigger. "We analyzed the behavioral risk factor monitoring system dataset (2017-2018) because it is the best source of information available to provide generalized and nationally representative insights." Said Nikhil Mistry, who holds a PhD. Candidate for the University of Toronto. "As young adults, it is important to be aware of the risks associated with cannabis use, especially in the current climate where we are exposed to a wealth of false information and non-evidence-based health recommendations."

“Young adults, as well as physicians and other clinicians, need to be aware of this potentially important relationship. Cannabis use should be considered in cardiovascular risk assessments. When making decisions. Cannabis consumption, Patients and physicians need to consider the benefits and risks associated with them in the context of their own health risk factors and behaviors, “adds Dr. David Mather, a clinician scientist at Unity Health Toronto. “The large sample size, generalizability, and detailed data on cannabis consumption in this cross-sectional study provide unique insights into this growing public health concern,” the authors conclude. The survey results will be displayed in Canadian Medical Association Journal..

