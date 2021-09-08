What does it mean to live with COVID-19?

news

Inconsistent vaccination means that life in Australia is unlikely to return to normal once the goal is achieved, says leading epidemiologists.

Wearing indoor masks may continue in the future.



Regular viewers of the daily COVID press conferences in Victoria and New South Wales will notice concessions from both Prime Ministers that “Donut Day” is likely a relic of the past.

But instead of seeing this as a defeat, Professor Catherine Bennett, Deakin University’s Director of Epidemiology, believes it is an “important step” for Australia to learn to live with the virus.

“If you wanted, we planned to bring ourselves to a level of resilience,” she said. newsGP..

“It’s all about preparation, including immunization rates, having a well-prepared public health response that allows continuous management of COVID without the need for comprehensive restrictions.”

Federal government in July Announcement of national transition plan, Based on modeling by the Doherty Institute. The aim is to fully vaccinate 80% of the population over the age of 16 before lifting restrictions and managing COVID-19 like other notable infectious diseases.

Current intake figures suggest that the goal can be achieved by December. However, Professor Bennett is concerned about inconsistencies in vaccine intake across states and communities.

As a result, she states that public health measures are likely to continue until 2022 and require more local action.

“Indoor masks are the last precaution, and large-scale rallies are the return of the last banned activity, but as in other countries, the adoption of vaccine passports can lead to large-scale events. There is no doubt that it will occur sooner, “says Professor Bennett. Recently published treatise..

Epidemiologists believe that the “path to life beyond the blockade” plan is far behind, but guided by “discussion about our resistance to serious illness, the capabilities of hospitals and intensive care units”. I write that I have to.

In particular, Professor Bennett emphasized states that continue their COVID-free approach, such as Western Australia and Queensland. The state border is opened.

“Can you remember who I am?” Said Dr. Janet Young. “I took medicine to save my life. I’m not happy with preventable death.”

Professor Bennett states that trying to maintain low mortality is a “normal public health measure.” But suggesting that the state can stop the virus forever is not only a “wrong promise,” she says, but can also lead to a lack of motivation to get vaccinated.

“I would like to use this time to actually make sure that all of Australia’s population, no matter how small or large, is inevitably prepared with as much virus as possible that will inevitably pass through the entire population at some point. It will have the least impact, “she said.

‘[That does not mean] Lock the entire state as the death toll may be low. We don’t do that for other illnesses, and it doesn’t make sense to have only one COVID, as current vaccines require some control.

Professor Catherine Bennett, Deakin University Department of Epidemiology,’ “Life beyond the blockade” is far behind.

As immunization rates rise, Professor Bennett says he needs to focus on serious illnesses to control their impact on the health system so that they don’t surge before the border opens.

“It’s all about control,” she said. “It’s a little more similar Denmark than EnglandWe are switching to another control and trying to keep the case numbers, or to keep them tight. “

Therefore, according to Professor Bennett, one (and only) advantage of the current outbreaks in New South Wales and Victoria is the established test system to mitigate the spread of the virus, and thus the vaccination rate. Can be improved to rise and support. We will engage in contact tracing efforts, which will eventually reduce hospitalization and mortality.

“In New South Wales, we see these early signs … they are now flat,” she said.

‘The reproductive count is starting to decline [and] The same may be seen in Victoria, where breeding numbers are even higher.

“Our hospitalization rate is high, but not as high as it would be without the vaccine protection we have. By the time we reach 80%, we will have a much better level of control than we do today. . “

And even if the cases continue to escalate, testing, tracing, and isolating the model “doesn’t have to find every case,” she says.

“The majority have been pulled back to being vaccinated, and the risk of getting the virus is now two-thirds less, so in practice, focus more on how you respond to outbreaks in your area. You can, “she said.

“You still want to put it under control, but that doesn’t mean you’re panicking about the incident in the community, as it means you could go into a blockade.

“In fact, you probably won’t even hear about another incident in the community. It happens and we manage it.”

Rapid antigen testing, which is currently under trial, may also play a role in enabling the resumption of business and the resumption of large-scale events.

However, Professor Bennett states that low infection rates can affect the reliability of the results, so their use is likely to depend on the spread of the virus in the community.

“It may be something we intervene in,” she said.

“So it’s time to raise the dial, such as when everyone puts on a mask again in public transport or in a small store. If you’re working in these industries and the amber light is flashing, switch it on. Reinsert. Test. “

What is clear is that despite high vaccination rates and other mitigation strategies, the fight against COVID is not over.Another variant of concern may emerge Very real, And can make it difficult to control the infection.

However, current vaccines are likely to buy Australian time, Professor Bennett said.

“The important thing to remember is that we are already talking about a next-generation vaccine that is better suited for Delta,” she said.

“You don’t have to do the exact same test … and I’m very interested in vaccines, especially mRNAs, because they can be adapted much faster.

“But if we can actually reduce the level of infection around the world, the mutation clock will slow down.”

If New South Wales and Victoria can demonstrate their ability to control outbreaks while taking a small step out of the blockade, Dr. Bennett says he will set standards for other states.

“Therefore, if the rest of Australia reaches a safe level and the virus is present in the country, the border becomes less important,” she said.

“I want to monitor and investigate what is happening … If there are vulnerable areas with low vaccination rates, do an outbreak investigation. But we are open to other parts of the world. increase.

“That’s not what the National Cabinet tells the time, the virus is doing this for us now, and it’s really [about] Use it to get people ready faster. “

To join the conversation, please log in below.

COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Wearing a mask public health limit vaccination