The Melbourne clinic offers ivermectin even though it is not approved for Covid treatment.health

Clinics in the eastern suburbs of Melbourne have provided patients with off-label prescriptions for the antiparasitic ivermectin to treat Covid-19, despite no evidence of its use in treating the virus.

After receiving “Inquiries about ivermectin influx,” the clinic opened a dedicated online page on its website to apply for consultation on prescribing medications to treat Covid-19.

The clinic states that there is no guarantee that ivermectin prescriptions will be given and will depend on risk assessments for issues such as location, work, contact with Covid-positive people, and medical history.

Each consultation costs $ 85 and does not include a Medicare rebate.

The clinic was listed as a Tier 1 exposure site on Tuesday after a Covid-positive case occurred on September 2. He called ABC Melbourne on Wednesday, admitted that he was a hospital worker, expressed concern that people were taking the drug, had “negative consequences” and had to be hospitalized. Stated.

Guardian Australia tried to call the clinic and send an email for comment.

Ivermectin is only approved for use in Australia for medical problems such as river blindness, scabies and roundworm infections. Although practitioners can legally prescribe off-label drugs, the Therapeutic Goods Department advises not to use drugs to treat Covid-19 outside of clinical trial settings.

A national Covid-19 clinical evidence task force investigating drug research around the world said in late August, “There is considerable uncertainty as to whether ivermectin is more effective and safer than standard treatment in the treatment of Covid-19 patients. It remains. “

Clinics are one of several clinics believed to prescribe off-label use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19 in Australia, but sympathetic GPs usually promote service delivery. Instead, they tend to share details between private groups on Facebook and Telegram.

Q & A Where can I get vaccinated in Australia? show The majority of Australians over the age of 18 are eligible for Covid vaccination if they are willing to consider the AstraZeneca vaccine only if they do not have a history of a particular health condition. In addition to the government’s official eligibility checker, which lists several clinics near your location where vaccination appointments are available, there are many other useful resources to help you find an open appointment. I have. You can find our comprehensive guide to finding vaccination appointments here.. Thank you for your feedback.

Karen Price, President of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, did not believe that RACGP had its role over the shoulders of all GPs, but ivermectin has been approved by regulatory authorities for its use as an antiviral treatment in Australia. I advised not.

“In fact, the advice from health professionals is 100% clear. Don’t use ivermectin to treat Covid-19,” she said.

“The status of other drugs, such as sotrobimab, is very different. This is an example of a new drug for the treatment of Covid-19 that has passed the rigorous trial safety procedures of the Therapeutic Goods Department.

Sign up every morning to receive top stories from Guardian Australia

Patients looking for a sympathetic GP who may prescribe ivermectin, according to Price, said, “Ignore recommendations from anti-boxers, get vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as possible, and share with friends and family. You need to do that and instruct them to comply with the Covid-19 restrictions. “In place.”