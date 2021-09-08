When and where to get them





Last year’s flu season turned out to be the mildest on record, but health professionals Updated the warning’twindemic’ Simultaneous influenza and COVID-19 cases this year could overwhelm hospitals and encourage Americans to be vaccinated against the flu. NS Centers for Disease Control and Prevention From September 28th to May 22nd, 1,675 influenza cases were reported. This represents only 0.2% of the specimens tested. But it’s hard to predict what this year will look like, health experts say. Dr. Daniel Solomon, MD, Physician in the Infectious Diseases Department at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said: “COVID-19 is likely to continue and faces the threat of a double respiratory virus that can strain the healthcare system.” Here’s what you need to know about this year’s flu season: Why are you vaccinated against the flu? Health experts say this year may resemble a more typical flu season, as students say they will relax their mask and social distance obligations as they return to face-to-face learning and social gatherings. I’m worried. Dr. Ricardo Correa, an endocrinologist and associate professor at the University of Arizona School of Medicine, said: “If you do the same thing this year and wear masks as much as you can, the flu season will not be as severe as it was years ago.” Who should be vaccinated against the flu? The CDC recommends that all people over the age of 6 months be vaccinated with the seasonal flu vaccine each year, ideally by the end of October. Children under the age of 5, especially children under the age of 2, are at increased risk of developing serious influenza-related complications. Influenza vaccines provide the best protection against influenza and its potentially serious consequences, and can also reduce the spread of influenza to others. The CDC recommends that people over the age of 65 and those with weakened immunity due to illness or cancer be vaccinated against the flu each year. Pregnant women can be vaccinated against the flu. Women in late pregnancy are advised to be vaccinated as soon as possible. A complete list of groups at risk of being vaccinated against the flu is CDC website.. When is influenza vaccination available? The typical flu season in the United States peaks between December and February and can last until May. According to the CDC. According to the CDC, the best time to get a flu shot is until the end of October, but vaccination at any time can be beneficial. Can I get both a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine? CVS and Walgreens offer co-administration of COVID-19 and influenza vaccine. The CDC overturned the previous guidance of waiting at least 14 days between the COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines, stating that “the COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines are available on the same visit.” One thing to consider is managing arm pain. NPR reported expecting each vaccine to be placed in a different group to reduce possible pain and swelling. Does influenza vaccination protect against coronavirus? Vaccination against the flu increases your chances of not getting the flu, but you still need to take safety precautions. Keeping a distance, wearing a mask, and washing your hands can increase your chances of getting the flu — or COVID-19, especially after coughing or sneezing. According to a recent article, people who have been vaccinated against the flu are less likely to have serious complications from COVID-19, but researchers are vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19. We did not find any association with the low likelihood of dying in. Influenza season: Experts update the “eccentric” warning as the United States enters the flu season as the number of cases of COVID-19 increases. “We face the same threat this year.” Capacity hospital:In children’s hospitals in Tennessee, one of the proliferation of viruses leaves little room for another. Where can I get a flu shot? There are many places to get the flu vaccine, some for free as long as you have health insurance. Influenza vaccination is currently available CVS When Walgreens, The country’s two largest retail pharmacies. Bringing in is welcome, according to both pharmacies, but making a reservation can save you time. Other options include clinics, emergency medical care, community health centers, hospitals, and school campus health centers. Tennessee Shot Locator Map

