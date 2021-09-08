Health
Causes of Type 2 Diabetes: Genetics, Environment, Lifestyle
There is no single cause for type 2 diabetes. In fact, it can be a combination of factors that lead to type 2 diabetes. Let’s look at certain factors associated with type 2 diabetes.
Genetics and family history
Genetics appears to play an important role in the risk of people developing type 2 diabetes. actually, Relationship between type 2 diabetes and family history According to the American Diabetes Association, it is stronger than the association between type 1 diabetes and family history.
Insulin resistance
Normally, your body uses a hormone called insulin to help glucose in the bloodstream enter cells and make it available for energy.But you can develop a condition called Insulin resistance When muscle, fat, and liver cells do not respond well to the action of insulin. It makes glucose, or sugar more difficult to get into your cells.
As a result, there is too much sugar left in the bloodstream. Your pancreas works hard to make up for it by producing more and more insulin, but it becomes increasingly difficult to maintain and your blood sugar levels remain elevated. This prepares you to develop prediabetes or type 2 diabetes.
Visceral fat
A particular type of fat called Visceral fat, May increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.
You can’t see it, but the fat that surrounds your internal organs, like your liver and intestines, is deep in your central part.Visceral fat is about
actually, research People with a large waistline, which may be high in tummy fat, suggest an increased risk of type 2 diabetes.
Sedentary life
Sitting for long periods of time increases your risk of developing type 2 diabetes.It is shown Regular physical activity Helps control blood sugar levels.
Some medicine
Medications you are taking for another condition may make you more likely to develop type 2 diabetes.
For example, corticosteroids such as prednisone are often used to treat inflammation, but they are also associated with the risk of developing diabetes. research.. High doses of statins used to treat high cholesterol can also increase risk.
Other drugs that may be associated with an increased risk of developing diabetes include:
Other medications can also raise blood sugar levels, so it may be worth discussing with your health care professional if you start taking new medications, especially if you have other risk factors for type 2 diabetes.
It is important to note that you should not discontinue your medication without consulting your healthcare professional.
Specific medical condition
If you have Prediabetes, Blood sugar levels are rising, but not enough to get a diagnosis of diabetes.is more than 84 million adults I have prediabetes in the United States. Eating nutritious foods and exercising can usually help bring your blood sugar back to a healthy range.
Other conditions that may increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes include:
Some people mistakenly believe it Eat sugar I develop type 2 diabetes. But that is not true.
NS
Whether someone develops diabetes depends on many other factors, such as those mentioned above.
Eating a nutritious diet and exercising regularly can improve your health in many ways, including reducing your chances of developing type 2 diabetes.
..
