



Great Falls — According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Welfare (DPHHS), 1,041 new COVID cases have been reported in Montana since Tuesday, and 6,680 active cases have been reported as of Wednesday, September 8. .. Information from DPHHS at this time does not include data on whether new cases occurred in vaccinated or unvaccinated individuals. Fourteen new deaths were reported on Tuesday. According to DPHHS, the total number of Montanans who died from COVID is currently 1,828. The number of people currently hospitalized in Montana for COVID is 301, an increase of 27 from yesterday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations due to the virus is 6,600. Currently, about 51% of eligible residents are vaccinated, and 469,194 Montanans are considered fully vaccinated. If you would like to be vaccinated, please contact the county health department or click here .. County with the most active cases Yellowstone County: 234 New; 1,366 Active

Cascade County: 77 New; 970 Active

Flathead County: 172 New; 967 Active

Missoula County: 78 New; 651 Active

Gallatin County: 122 New; 561 Active

Lewis and Clark County: 55 New; 480 Active

Lincoln County: 15 New; 228 Active

Silver Bow County: 25 New; 146 Active

Lake County: 31 New; 118 Active

Hill County: 12 New; 112 Active In Montana, there were 131,752 cumulative cases of COVID. Currently, the cumulative number of collections is 123,244. Since the last DPHHS report, 5,980 new COVID tests have been conducted. The above information is DPHHS website The site also has county-specific data on new cases, cumulative cases, vaccination rates, and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.krtv.com/news/coronavirus/montana-covid-update-september-8-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos