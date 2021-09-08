Ontario reports less than 600 new COVID-19 cases for 3 consecutive days

Ontario has 554 new reports COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The number of cases on Wednesday for the third consecutive day is less than 600. The total number of cases in the state is currently 571,332.

Of the 554 new cases recorded, 319 were unvaccinated, 56 were partially vaccinated, 136 were fully vaccinated, and 44 were unvaccinated. ..

According to wednesday report, 149 in Toronto, 47 in Windsor-Essex, 46 in the Peel region, 41 in the York region and 33 in the Niagara region.

All other local public health departments reported less than 30 new cases in state reports.

With an additional 16 deaths recorded, the state’s death toll increased to 9,569. However, the Ontario Department of Health said data cleanup killed 11 people during the last week and five more than two months ago.

The story continues under the ad

Hospitalization in Ontario

Ontario has 375 patients in the general ward of COVID-19 (up 80 from the previous day), 194 in the intensive care unit (up 2), and 167 in the ventilator ICU (up 2). Reported.

State officials recently announced that they would begin including the vaccination status of people hospitalized for COVID-19 as part of them. Daily COVID-19 data report. They said new datasets will grow and improve over time as more information is collected.

Of the patients in the general ward with COVID, 162 were unvaccinated, 14 were partially vaccinated, and 28 were fully vaccinated. Of the ICU patients, 113 were unvaccinated, 7 were partially vaccinated, and 8 were fully vaccinated.

The story continues under the ad

At the peak of the third wave, the worst wave of hospitalization, the state saw as many as 900 patients in the COVID ICU. State data record that a total of 5,676 patients have been admitted to the ICU and 29,245 have been admitted to COVID since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccination, recovery, testing, 7-day average in Ontario

As of 8 pm on Tuesday, 38,174 vaccines (17,447 on the first shot and 20,727 on the second shot) were administered on the final day.

Over 10 million people are fully immunized with two doses, which is 77.4 percent of the eligible (12+) population. The initial dose range is 83.7 percent.

Meanwhile, 555,723 residents of Ontario COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection), This is about 97 percent of known cases. The number of resolved cases increased by 770 from the previous day.

The story continues under the ad

The number of active cases in Ontario is now 6,040, an increase from 6,272 the day before to 5,861 on September 1. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, there were just over 30,000 active cases. In the third wave of April, there were more than 43,000 active cases.

The 7-day average reached 732, down from yesterday’s 747, but up from last week’s 701. The average for 7 days a month ago was about 300.

The government said 21,840 tests had been processed in the last 24 hours. We currently have a backlog of 13,944 tests waiting for results.

The positive rate of the test reached 3.3%. Last week, the positive rate of the test was 2.9%.

Variant of concern in Ontario

Authorities have listed data on the breakdown of new VOCs (variant of concern) detected in the state so far.

“Alpha” B.1.1.7 VOC (first detected in the UK): 146,437 variant cases, up two from the previous day. This strain dominated the third wave of Ontario.

The story continues under the ad

B.1.351 VOC (first detected in South Africa) “Beta”: 1,501 variant cases. It has not changed from the previous day.

“Gamma” P.1 VOC (first detected in Brazil): 5,223 variant cases, unchanged from the previous day.

“Delta” B.1.617.2VOC (first detected in India): 13,008 variants, up 361 from the previous day. This strain dominates the fourth wave of Ontario.

Note: It will take several days for the positive COVID-19 test to be retested for the correct variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than the overall case in the daily report.

















1:18

According to Moore, Ontario has created an electronic record of COVID-19 vaccine reports at schools.





According to Moore, Ontario has created an electronic record of COVID-19 vaccine reports at schools.



Below is a breakdown of all cases in Ontario by gender and age.

284,717 are male — an increase of 275 cases.

There are 282,692 women, an increase of 279 cases.

15,611 people are under 4 years of age, an increase of 32 cases.

27,726 people are 5 to 11 people, an increase of 74 cases.

50,903 people are between the ages of 12 and 19 with an increase of 72 cases.

The number of 215,526 people is 20-39, an increase of 194 cases.

161,338 are 40-59, an increase of 130.

74,587 are 60-79, an increase of 41.

25,534 people are over 80 years old, an increase of 10 cases.

The state states that not all cases are reported age or gender.

The breakdown of the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 by age is as follows.

The story continues under the ad

Reported deaths under 19 years: 5

Reported deaths between the ages of 20 and 39: 91

Reported deaths between ages 40 and 59: 634

Reported deaths between ages 60 and 79: 3,102

Reported deaths over 80 years: 5,736

The state states that death and data reporting may be delayed

Cases, deaths, and outbreaks at nursing care facilities in Ontario

According to the Ministry of Nursing, 3,799 deaths have been reported between residents and patients in long-term care facilities throughout Ontario, an increase of four deaths from the previous day. A total of 13 virus-related deaths have been reported among staff.

Currently, there are 7 outbreaks in housing, a decrease of 2 from the previous day.

The ministry also said that there are currently 27 active cases among long-term care residents and 23 active cases among staff, with a decrease of 4 and a decrease of 2 on the final day, respectively. Indicated.

The story continues under the ad

View link »



<br />

