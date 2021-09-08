What you need to know about this year’s flu season

As Coronavirus pandemic Continued until the second winter, experts again COVID-19 and flu season..

The current surge in pandemics, Driven by delta variantsPushed the medical system to the limit. This means that patients seeking treatment for other illnesses, including the flu, may not be treated depending on where they live.

Experts also Possibility of someone contracting Influenza and COVID-19 at the same time. In 2020, experts said both illnesses are circulating at the same time It can cause “eccentricity”.

Fortunately, the vaccine is available for both illnesses. Coronavirus vaccines are safe and effective, and it is very unlikely that a person will experience serious symptoms of the disease.Influenza vaccine 40% to 60% effect on disease prevention If most circulating influenza viruses match the vaccine well and help keep the patient away from the hospital.

It may seem early, but NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Hazard said that now people are their own. Annual influenza vaccine..

“Most adults are advised to get the flu shot by the end of October in September,” Hazard said, saying that late-gestation people give their children antibodies and should be vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible. He added.

Children can be vaccinated, usually in July or August, whenever the vaccine becomes available.

“Children can get it at any time,” Hazard said. Children over 6 months are eligible for influenza vaccination. Most children over the age of 2 are also eligible for the nasal spray option.

September 7th American Academy of Pediatrics issued a statement “All influenza immunized doses” must be completed by the end of October. Parents need to keep this in mind when planning, as some children may need to be vaccinated twice with the flu vaccine.

“Children aged 6 months to 8 years who are vaccinated for the first time with the flu vaccine, children who have been vaccinated only once before July 1, 2021, or whose vaccination status is unknown, will be vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available. , I need to be vaccinated. By the end of October, I can get the vaccine twice every four weeks. “ statementHe also noted that the data do not support “delayed vaccination of children”.

Dr. Lauren Brock, a primary care physician and researcher at The Feinstein Institutes of Medicine, said it was important to remember the importance of influenza vaccination during a pandemic.

“With COVID here and making such sacrifices in terms of morbidity and mortality, we must do everything we can to protect ourselves,” says Brock. I did. “This includes COVID vaccination, but don’t forget the annual flu vaccine.”

Mr. Brock said there was no need to wait between the coronavirus vaccination and the flu shot. The AAP statement also allowed co-administration of the COVID-19 vaccine and the influenza vaccine.

“There are many patients who are worried about’just getting the COVID vaccine’or’thinking about boosters’, do you have to wait for the flu shot?” The answer is no. ” “You don’t have to wait 14 days between the (coronavirus and flu) vaccines. It’s okay to schedule a flu shot. You haven’t been vaccinated or a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine is recommended. If so, inoculate immediately. As much as possible. “

According to the AAP, children with moderate or severe cases of COVID-19 should not be vaccinated until they recover from their illness.

Brock said he should not be vaccinated against the flu while he has symptoms of COVID-19.

“People who are infected with COVID must absolutely wait for the infection to go away, which includes getting preventive care,” Brock said. “If you’re sick, you can get care, but if you’re on preventive care, the CDC says that at least 10 days after the onset of symptoms is a rule of thumb before the infection disappears. As I usually tell patients to wait two weeks after the onset of symptoms. “

However, there is no need to delay vaccination after you or your child have recovered from COVID-19.

According to Brock, the flu vaccine is “dead” or does not contain live viruses, so it is safe for people with immunodeficiency or who are pregnant. Talk to your doctor if you are allergic to any of the vaccine ingredients.

Children under 6 months should not be vaccinated against the flu. People who currently have a fever should not be vaccinated against the flu until their symptoms subside.

