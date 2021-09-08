The risk of a serious breakthrough, Covid-19, is higher in the elderly and those with underlying illness, but unvaccinated people still face a much higher risk.





As of August 30, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention received reports of 12,908 significant groundbreaking Covid-19 cases leading to hospitalization or death among fully vaccinated individuals. I am. For more than 173 million people who were fully vaccinated by that date, this represents less than one in 13,000 chances of experiencing a serious breakthrough case of Covid-19.

According to CDC data, about 70% of the breakthrough cases that led to hospitalization were adults aged 65 and over, and about 87% of the breakthrough cases that led to death were adults aged 65 and over.

This CDC data is based on voluntary reports from the state and may be incomplete, but multiple studies suggest similar trends.

Unvaccinated adults in the United States are 17 times more likely to be hospitalized with Covid-19 than fully vaccinated adults, and patients admitted in breakthrough cases tend to be older, at least 3 It is likely that he has one underlying medical condition. Preprint survey The CDC posted last week.

In the groundbreaking cases of vaccinated adults who were hospitalized, the median age was 73 years, with approximately 71% having three or more underlying illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease, and autoimmune disease. I had it. A study found that the median age of unvaccinated patients admitted to Covid-19 was 59 years, with approximately 56% having three or more underlying illnesses. During the period from late June to late July, when the delta variant accounted for at least half of all Covid-19 cases, unvaccinated adults in the United States were more Covid- than fully vaccinated adults, the CDC. He was about 10 times more likely to be hospitalized at 19. The study was found. Because both overall and delta are common variants, the risk of hospitalization was greater in unvaccinated adults of all ages, but the risk gap was particularly large among adults under the age of 50. The CDC analyzed 4,700 adult hospitalizations from January 24th to July 24th through the COVID-19 Related Hospitalization Monitoring Network (COVID-NET). US population. This study has not yet been peer-reviewed or published. Another study found that older people with underlying illness were responsible for the most serious breakthrough cases. “Identifying who is likely to develop a severe COVID-19 infection after vaccination is important for ongoing efforts to mitigate the effects of these breakthrough infections,” Yale said. Dr. Hyun Chun, an associate professor of cardiology at the School of Medicine, said in a statement.about Study his team It was released on Tuesday. “These cases are very rare, but mutants appear after the patient is vaccinated and become more frequent over time.” Chun and his colleagues surveyed nearly 1,000 patients hospitalized for a variety of causes between the end of March and July this year, of which about 18% received at least one Covid-19 vaccination. About 6% were completely vaccinated. Their study (previous to cases in which the delta mutation was predominant in the United States) found that people with severe Covid-19 symptoms had a median age of 80 years and more than half were overweight. I found. Most were cardiovascular disease, half were lung disease, and half were diabetes. Half of the study subjects who tested positive for the coronavirus had no signs of infection and were hospitalized for a completely different purpose. “It’s clear that vaccines are very effective, and without them, we would face a much more deadly pandemic,” Chun said. “As it is as effective as a vaccine and the number of new variants and breakthrough infections is increasing, we must continue to pay attention to measures such as indoor masking and social distance.” Dr. Peter Hotez told CNN’s Kate Bolduan on Wednesday that demographics of people experiencing a serious breakthrough case of Covid-19 are generally similar to those at risk of serious infection. He said he was doing it. “If you wonder what’s going on, vaccination may indicate a weakening of immunity over time in those (high-risk) populations, which may be the reason. For example, Hotes, a vaccinator and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor Medical University when Israel first announced the booster program, said: But from the perspective of epidemic control, he said the focus should be on reaching unvaccinated people. “For this delta mutant, it is so infectious that it needs to reach 85-90% of the total vaccinated population, so we need to find a way to reach these holdouts. “Hotez said.

CNN’s Maggie Fox contributed to this report.

