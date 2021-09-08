Flagler’s first COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment site opens





new Regeneron A monoclonal antibody treatment site for COVID-19-positive patients will open on Thursday at Daytona State College’s Palm Coast campus. Governor Rondesantis announced at a press conference at school Wednesday morning. “COVID is a treatable disease,” DeSantis said. “You haven’t heard about these treatments for as long as you should have.” The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for treatment on May 26. This kind of site Flagler CountyThe 3000 Palm Coast Parkway SE on the Palm Coast is open 7 days a week from 9 am to 5 pm. Treatment is generally free, thanks to federal funding, and does not require a prescription or written referral. DeSantis: Regeneron therapy available at Ormond Beach, but no plans for extended testing Jonathan Road, director of emergency management at Flagler County, said he and the entire county were happy with the local treatment setting. "We were excited when they opened one Ormond beach It was very close, but it's even better because it fits our community perfectly. "Many of our most endangered seniors don't really want to travel to another county, so being here in the middle of the population is really for our community. I think it's a big health benefit. " The Lord emphasized that it is still important to be vaccinated, tested for symptoms, and to receive monoclonal antibody treatment immediately after a positive test. more:Where can I take the Volusia County COVID test?What you need to know The Palm Coast location will increase the total number of state treatment sites to 25, along with another site that will open in Highlands County on Thursday. On average, these sites treat 150-200 patients daily. Overall, by Wednesday’s closing, DeSantis estimates that the state will administer 70,000 of these treatments to the public. “Since launching these sites, COVID’s daily hospital admissions have dropped dramatically,” DeSantis said at a news conference. “We’ve seen a significant reduction in state-wide COVID hospital censuses … if these monoclonal antibody therapies weren’t available to people, that wouldn’t be the case.” As of Wednesday, 13,452 inpatient beds and 3,095 ICU beds were used by COVID-19 patients in 241 hospitals in Florida, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services. COVID-19 Latest:Judge prevents Governor Desantis’ mask ban from staying in place At its peak in mid-August, COVID patients were assigned to more than 17,000 inpatients and nearly 4,000 ICU beds. Last week, Margaret Crossman, Halifax Health He said the addition of a monoclonal antibody treatment site to Ormond Beach was one of the reasons for the reduced hospitalization in the hospital system. On Wednesday, the hospital system reported 89 COVID-19 patients, according to spokesman John Guthrie. It’s 6 fewer patients than Tuesday. Thirty-two of them were in the ICU and one was a two-month-old child. Hospital officials throughout the state also attributed this to increased COVID-19 vaccination and the resurgence of mitigation methods such as wearing masks and social distance. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, monoclonal antibodies can be used by people over the age of 12 who test positive for COVID-19 and are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19, such as hospitalization or death. Treatment is effective only when used before the symptoms get worse. COVID hospitalization:Federal data show a decline in COVID hospitalizations across Florida COVID fatalities:Federal and state data do not match for Florida county-level COVID-19 deaths One goal of treatment sites is to make at least one site easily accessible to the majority of Florida’s population. “I wish everyone could get there in five minutes,” said Desantis. “But if you can get your car and it’s driveable, it makes a big difference.” According to DeSantis, older people and people with underlying health will benefit most from these sites. But it also helps the general public overcome the symptoms of the virus faster. “Obviously, the goal is to get early treatment, save lives, keep people away from the hospital, and get them back on track as soon as possible,” said DeSantis. What is Monoclonal Antibody Treatment? In mid-August, Flagler County residents Michele and Chuck Kastner were fully vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 in their 50s. Chuck lost his sense of taste and smell and had fever, cough, and congestion in his chest. Michele had a headache and a sense of general illness. They both decided to receive monoclonal antibody treatment. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the ability of the immune system to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses. US Food and Drug Administration.. Michele said she and Chuck, who were treated with IV, felt better after 36 hours of treatment, one on each side of the arm and one on each side of the stomach, for a total of four treatments. .. “Use this to help yourself, regardless of your political position,” Michele said at a press conference in Desantis. “Get better. Use this to keep people away from the hospital. Use it to promote the health of others you know and convey your words.” Flagler County realtor Amy Young said a few weeks ago he tested positive for COVID-19. “I absolutely felt like a train wreck. I felt half beaten and dead,” Young said. “I’m a cancer survivor. I know what pain is. I also have rheumatoid arthritis. I also know fatigue. I know pain. I’ve never experienced this before. It was like. “ She had a fever, oxygen levels were in the 90’s, and her heart rate dropped to her 40s. “The night before I entered, I [monoclonal antibody] I was out of breath, so I seriously considered calling an ambulance. That’s why I was scared when I entered. “ But thanks to the treatment, she was able to recover at home. To find a site near you, please visit COVID19.gov. To make a reservation, please visit patientportalfl.com. COVID inspection with flagger On Tuesday, the Department of Health announced that it would move the COVID-19 test site from the Fragler County Fairgrounds to a new undecided location. However, on Wednesday the Health Department announced that it would continue testing at the trade fair from Thursday. “The decision was made after learning that the Governor’s Office and the Emergency Management Agency were considering a cowherd hall as a potential location for monoclonal antibody treatment,” the agency said in a press release Wednesday. .. “After further deliberation, state officials chose another location, Daytona State College on the Palm Coast.” According to the Department of Health, the test is available at Cattleman’s Hall on Sawgrass Road 150 in Bunnell from 8am to noon on weekdays. “We are delighted to be able to resume COVID testing at Quatreman’s Hall, with the understanding and patience of the general public, and continuing to serve the residents of Fragler County Fairgrounds,” said health manager Robert Snyder. Thank you for the opportunity. “

