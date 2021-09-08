Indiana COVID-19 number





Indianapolis — The Indiana Department of Health reported 2,952 positive coronavirus cases in the latest update, with 86 additional COVID-19 deaths. The newly reported death occurred between August 21st and September 7th, ISDH said. On government dashboards, the state has a 7-day all-test positive rate of 11.6% and a unique individual positive rate of 19.8%. According to state data, delta variants accounted for 98.4% of the samples tested this month. Booster Shot may start on September 20th: Who can actually get it

The agency said that 5,324 additional fugers are now fully vaccinated. To date, the first dose of the two-dose vaccine has been given 3,160,508 times, and 3,141,035 people have been completely vaccinated. According to ISDH, fully vaccinated numbers include individuals who received a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and individuals who received a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. More First Responders Dying on COVID-19

The ISDH county metric map shows 68 for orange, 3 for yellow, and 21 for red. Zero county was blue. The map is updated every Wednesday. Courtesy: ISDH Weekly scores are determined by weekly cases per 100,000 residents in each county and their 7-day all-test positive rate. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, ISDH has reported a total of 889,362 positive cases and 14,258 deaths in Indiana. There is also a 451 possible death from COVID-19. The latest hospitalization shows a total of 2,513 COVID-19 patients. 2,230 people have been identified and 283 are under investigation. Courtesy: ISDH According to ISDH, 19.6% of ICU beds and 67.3% of ventilators are available throughout the state. Fuscher over the age of 12 is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, please visit the following website: Ourshot.In.Gov Or, if you don’t have access to your computer or need help, call 211.



