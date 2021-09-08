Health
Colorado Health Authority Provides up-to-date information on COVID compliance
State health leaders have also unveiled a new public dashboard that provides information on breakthrough cases of COVID-19.
Denver — Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) On Friday, hospitalizations continued to increase, and the number of people currently hospitalized in Colorado was the highest since January of this year.
“Of course, we continue to see that the majority of infections and hospitalizations actually occur in unvaccinated populations, which certainly applies to the status of hospitalization data,” said a state epidemiologist. Dr. Rachel Harley said.
Currently, there are 891 people hospitalized with COVID-19, and a small number of children are hospitalized, but according to Herlihy, the highest infection rates are between the ages of 6 and 11. ..
“For now, I want to make it clear that the risks to children are certainly in the school environment, but it’s also outside the school environment. For parents, they are at risk. It’s important to be aware that you are potentially going to school or through exposure at school, but that can happen in many other settings, “she said.
She spoke during the Wednesday afternoon update when a new state dashboard was released that provides data on breakthrough cases of COVID-19. These are cases that occur in fully vaccinated people. In other words, at least 14 days have passed since the second vaccination.
Persons who test positive after a single dose, less than 14 days after the second dose, are considered unvaccinated for data purposes.
According to state data, the risk of breakthrough cases is highest between the ages of 80 and over and between the ages of 20 and 49. Herlihy said he didn’t know why because it’s raw data, but he thinks older patients are more vulnerable. Even if you are vaccinated, start with what could put them at greater risk.
For young people, she said that age groups are more likely to go out and experience exposure opportunities. She also said that single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines, which are less effective than other vaccines, may have been more popular among young people.
According to the state, just under 75% of eligible coronadans have been vaccinated at least once with the COVID-19 vaccine, and vaccination rates have increased since July.
Approximately 56% of adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 receive at least one dose, but vaccination varies widely from region to state.
“The proportions of that particular age group vary considerably from region to region throughout the state, so we continue to spend resources to increase access and convenience and actually involve these young people in the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Heather Roth. Mr. says. Director of the Immunization Branch of CDPHE’s Disease Control and Public Health Response Department.
Dr. Jean Kutner, Chief Medical Officer at UC Health, said COVID hospitalizations increased significantly during the last 10 days of August.
“We are ready,” Katner said. “We wanted the story to be different.”
At the end of August 2020, UC Health said about 33 patients were hospitalized for the virus. A year later, there is an increase at the beginning of the flu season.
“In the year before the usual COVID infection, hospitalizations increase in the fall as the flu season and other respiratory viruses progress,” Katner said. “So we were planning it. We wanted to see no other rise in COVID.”
Most of the vaccinated people in the hospital, according to Ksar, do not have a strong immune system, such as cancer and organ transplants.
“That’s why the third vaccine is recommended for the population,” she said.
The COVID-19 booster shot could be brought to at least some Americans, but the Biden administration has already been forced to diminish expectations.
The original plan was to provide a Pfizer or Moderna booster from September 20th, subject to approval from US regulatory agencies. But now, government officials admit that Moderna boosters are probably not ready by then — the Food and Drug Administration needs more evidence to determine them. In addition to the complexity, Moderna wants the booster to be half the original shot.
Recommended video: COVID-19 vaccine
