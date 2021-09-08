The state is suffering from untreated positive tests as COVID-19 continues to surge

Maine authorities are struggling to keep up with more than 400 positive COVID-19 test reports per day, and staff, who are the directors of the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are processing large amounts of untreated material. Therefore, the number of cases is expected to increase in the next few days. Said on Wednesday.

Maine reported 732 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday over a four-day period, including Labor Day. Six more people died.

However, the number of new cases represents only positive tests that state staff can verify and process, not the number of people in Maine who actually did a positive test.

“As of this morning, there are 2,441 positive COVID labs awaiting review,” said Dr. Nirav Shah. “Currently, we receive 420-440 positive results every day and are being added to the stack that needs to be reviewed.”

The tests have not yet been added to the daily case count, as the main CDC must first screen for duplicate tests to prevent positive tests from being counted twice. According to Shah, about 20-40% of all positive tests overlap, so even after screening for duplicates, about 1,500-2,000 cases will be added to the number of cases in the coming days.

“The number of cases per day will be higher than average,” Shah said. The state has already processed over 1,700 backlogs in the last two weeks.

According to CDC spokesman Robert Long, the CDC has added staff to handle the backlog and handle the surge in cases and tests, but the number of people assigned to the task varies.

“Since mid-August, we have reassigned staff to handle the large number of positive tests submitted daily, assigned members of the Maine State Guard to the case handling team, and hired new staff to begin training. “I did,” Long wrote in an email. “Case handling has multiple components (test validation, case investigation, outbreak investigation, contact tracing, etc.), so the number of individuals involved in each of these aspects of the work varies from day to day.”

7 days in Maine based on processed and reported cases The average daily new case on Wednesday was 317.1, Increased from 282.1 a week ago to 122.4 a month ago. Maine has the seventh lowest per capita virus infection rate in the United States, averaging 23.5 per 100,000 people for seven days a day. The daily incidence in Connecticut is the lowest at 14.7 per 100,000, with a national average of 46. The daily incidence in Kentucky, Tennessee, and South Carolina exceeds 90 per 100,000 people.

Demand for testing has increased and outpaced supply as delta variants have caused a summer surge in the Maine case, Shah said.

“Access to testing remains a challenge across the country and state,” says Shah. “Currently, national and state-wide test supplies are tense.”

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Maine has recorded 78,803 cases of COVID-19, killing 946 people. According to the Main CDC, 36% of new cases reported Wednesday were under 20 years of age. People under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine. The FDA plans to approve a vaccine for infants later this year or early next year.

The surge in cases is squeezing hospital resources, according to hospital executives. Maine Health, the parent company of Portland’s Maine Medical Center and seven other main hospitals, Dial back elective surgery To create a place for unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

Hospitalizations with COVID-19 have surged in the past month, driven by the Delta variant, from 49 across the state on August 7 to 187 on Wednesday. Of the patients currently hospitalized, 67 are on critical care and 32 are on mechanical ventilation.

According to state statistics, about 4 out of 5 patients admitted with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated.

“There is no end to when we can resume normal abilities,” said Dr. Joan Boomsma, Chief Medical Officer at Maine Health, on Tuesday.

Examples of postponed surgery, according to Boomsma, include hip and knee replacement, back surgery, and non-urgent abdominal or head and neck surgery. She also said that some colonoscopy was delayed to release staff to care for COVID-19 patients.

She said these are surgeries that can be safely postponed, but can affect the patient’s quality of life while they are waiting.

Shah said on Wednesday that unvaccinated COVID-19 patients are overcrowding services for people in need of hospital services.

“Our hospital is full of individuals who are being treated for unvaccinated COVID,” Shah said.

Dr. James Jarvis, a critical incident commander for COVID-19 at Northern Light Health, the parent company of Eastern Maine Medical Centers in Bangor and Mercy Hospital in Portland, said in most cases that Northern Light Hospital has not yet postponed surgery. Stated. If hospitalizations continue to increase, we will reach that point in the near future.

Meanwhile, outbreaks are beginning to occur as children return to school. According to Shah, 10 schools are currently reporting outbreaks. Also, some high school football games have been postponed due to exposure to COVID-19.

“Most of what we’re detecting right now is a community infection that occurs in the summer when children return to the classroom,” Shah said.

In terms of vaccination, 63.5% of Maine’s 1.3 million population receives the final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Shah, Maine is trying to convince people who have not been vaccinated with COVID-19 to be vaccinated when they are vaccinated against the flu each year.

“There is nothing to prevent someone from getting the flu shot on their left arm and the COVID on their right arm,” Shah said.

