Unvaccinated Toronto citizens are seven times more likely to be infected with COVID-19, city medical officials say

Unvaccinated Toronto citizens are seven times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than vaccinated people, city health officials say.

Dr. Eileen de Villa and Mayor John Torrey, Toronto’s Heads of Health, explained the city’s latest COVID status on Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor John Torrey states that 77.6 percent of eligible Toronto citizens are currently vaccinated with COVID-19 and 83.6 percent are at least first vaccinated.

The city is now “focusing on lasers” to bring that number up to 90 percent, he said.

De Villa said an additional 336,000 people would need to be fully vaccinated for the city to reach its 90% target.

Of these, about 164,000 were eligible for a second dose, she said.

De Villa said the current goal is to “raise the vaccination rate.”

“We won’t be as relaxed as we want,” said Irene de Villa, a medical officer. (CBC)

“The case rate for unvaccinated people is about seven times higher than for fully vaccinated people,” she said, according to data from the Toronto Public Health.

She said the number of cases in Toronto is currently the highest in the 20-29 year old group, with 90% of ICU cases not fully vaccinated.

The vaccinations given on September 2 and 3 were “the highest I’ve seen in Toronto since July,” she said.This may have been as a reaction to the announcement, perhaps because people have returned to work. Implemented Vaccine Passport on September 1st, Ontario, She added.

After the passport was released, out-of-state vaccination submissions also increased. According to pre-announcement TPH data, the average daily submission rate was about 200. In the two days following the state’s announcement, there were about 700 submissions daily, an increase of about 233 percent.

Autumn months will not be relaxing, says MOH

However, De Villa acknowledged that the fourth wave of the pandemic and the more contagious delta variant will pose challenges for cities in the coming months.

“The fall months before us aren’t as relaxing as we want,” she said.

De Villa said people should reduce the number of people interacting, wear masks if they cannot be physically distanced, and shift their activities to outdoor areas or more well-ventilated indoor spaces. ..

“As yourself: is this what you have to do or what you want to do?” She said.

Yesterday, the Vaccine Clinic operates at two TTC stations (Islington and Warden), with 50% of people coming for the first dose.

The Tories said there will be an “day of action” in the next two weeks to “increase immunization rates and further promote our success.”

“We have to do this together,” he said.

City officials return to work

The Tories also said city officials working in remote areas “gradually” returned to work this week, and that return “will increase in the coming weeks.”

Some city officials work in the office, some work in remote areas, and some do both, he said.

“These are good and positive steps for our city,” he said.

De Villa said a recent survey of Toronto citizens revealed that vaccine hesitation had diminished over the past six months.

She believes that 14% of respondents are currently hesitant to vaccinate, 6% say they will never be vaccinated, and 8% may be vaccinated in the future.

De Villa said this was a 17% reduction in vaccine repellent since another study conducted in March 2021.

Two-thirds of parents with children under the age of 12 say their children are ready to be vaccinated when the vaccine becomes available.

No punishment for protesters

The Tories also warned people about the “spreading of false information” about vaccines, calling it “intentional and in some cases exorbitant.”

However, “our options in this regard are limited,” he said, so it is unlikely that policies will be introduced to punish people by sharing disinformation or protesting vaccines. ..

He said the responsibility for this lies “with the police, the ordinance and the enforcement officers,” and although the city could not dictate how to deal with this, he “informed the police chief” of his own views. “.

He said Toronto citizens should continue to “call people” to share disinformation.

Ontario reported another 554 cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths from the disease on Wednesday.

The state said “data cleanup” caused 11 of the deaths reported today to occur within last week and 5 more than two months ago.