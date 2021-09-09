Overwhelmed Colorado Hospital Can’t afford a “Cold” of Flu – CBS Denver





Denver (CBS4) – The Delta variant has already overwhelmed several Colorado hospitals. The end of summer marks the beginning of another viral season, the flu. Most influenza activity begins in October, but with a surge in COVID-19 cases, doctors are preparing for a twin epidemic. Dr. Carriehorn, Chief Medical Officer of National Jewish Health, said: read more: Following the $ 3 million settlement, Loveland leaders discuss whether change is needed Horn did not treat many flu patients last year. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, less than 3,000 people were hospitalized during the 2019-2020 flu season. This is a reduction of over 99%. Horn says that the health habits we formed during the pandemic, such as distance and wearing masks, prevented people from getting sick of other illnesses. “I was really happy to say that we could make a difference in the progression of the disease,” Horn said. “It works for other things like RSV and some other cold viruses, so keep it going. Keep people healthy and discharged.” Many are planning to shoot the COVID-19 booster as early as October. Certain groups, such as immunocompromised, are already eligible for a third dose. read more: Reward provided after sowing seeds in Colorado and leaving two Cubs behind The CDC previously stated that providers need to be spaced for COVID-19 shots and other immunizations. Since then, that guidance has changed. “There is no scientific evidence that it is not a good idea to put both together,” said Dr. Scott Joy, Chief Medical Officer of HealthONE, HealthONE Physician Services Group. Influenza and coronavirus share similar symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, malaise, and sore throat. If you are not sure if you have the flu or COVID, you should be tested. Joy says there are other symptoms that stand out. “Some patients who test positive for COVID have more gastrointestinal symptoms, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, which is a little different from what they saw early in the pandemic.” Joy says. Other news: CO-fed children have a major impact during food insecurity free Influenza vaccination is offered through several clinics In Colorado.

