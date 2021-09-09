Valley health experts worried about a surge in COVID after vacation





Phoenix — Health experts say COVID-19 hospitalization has leveled off, but there are concerns about a surge in COVID-19 after vacation. At this time, medical professionals at Valleywise Health, Arizona State University, and Banner Health have agreed that the vaccine will help discharge if infected with COVID-19. “It certainly remains the only best tool we have,” said Dr. Michael White. Dr. White is the Chief Clinical Officer of Valleywise Health. He says in Valleywise that they maintain a stable number of patients hospitalized for COVID. “Our inpatient census has fluctuated between 35 and 41 patients over the last 10 days,” he added. Even now, they see a nasty tendency. “97% of people are unvaccinated and positive in hospitals today.” Dr. Joshua LaBaer is the Executive Director of ASU’s Institute for Biodesign. He says the fastest-growing demographic of COVID-19 infection is children. “A quarter of new cases of COVID are in children,” he said at a press conference. Another major concern, Dr. LaBaer, ​​is the increase in the number of ICU beds used by COVID-19 patients. He says this is particularly annoying given the shortage of nurses throughout the Valley hospitals. “That’s more than 30% of them now. Speaking to most hospitals, they’ll say they’re pretty full of COVID-19 patients, and of course, the death toll is also increasing, so definitely here. There are some concerns about where things are heading in the state, “says Dr. La Baer. Dr. Marjorie Bessel, Chief Clinical Officer at Banner Health, said hospitals are also seeing a surge in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). She says RSV has symptoms similar to COVID-19. “”ICU Banner Arizona hospital-wide usage has increased over the last 24 hours. It’s unseasonable to see RSV so early, but it also reminds us that the flu season is ahead, “Dr. Vessel added. All three health professionals are recommended to be vaccinated against COVID-19 vaccine and influenza for better protection. “It seems safe to get both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine at the same time,” said Dr. White. click Click here for the latest COVID numbers for Maricopa County.

