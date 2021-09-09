Health
Over 77% of new unvaccinated COVID-19 infections, as BC records 814 new cases
British Columbia health officials have announced 814 new cases of COVID-19, but there were no additional deaths on Wednesday.
In a written statement, the state said there are currently 5,550 active cases of people infected with the new coronavirus in British Columbia.
A total of 261 people are hospitalized and 129 are in the intensive care unit.
Overall hospitalization usually lags behind spikes and dips in new cases, an increase of 283 percent from August 9, a month before 68 people were hospitalized for the disease.
The number of patients in the intensive care unit has increased by about 545% from 20 a month ago.
The state says that 77.8 percent of the new cases recorded between August 31st and September 6th were among fully unvaccinated people. Between August 24th and September 6th, they accounted for 85.9 percent of hospitalizations.
The state’s death toll from the disease is currently 1,842 dead. So far, there are 171,564 confirmed cases.
As of Wednesday, 85.2% of eligible people over the age of 12 in British Columbia were receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 77.7% were receiving the second dose.
The regional breakdown of new cases is as follows.
- There are 272 new cases of interior health, a total of 1,793 active cases.
- There are a total of 1,601 active cases in 241 new cases of Fraser Health.
- There are 135 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, for a total of 939 active cases.
- Island Health has 90 new cases, for a total of 485 active cases.
- There are 72 new cases in Northern Health, for a total of 721 active cases.
- Four cases have been reported among people residing outside Canada, with a total of 11 active cases in this group.
There were no new medical facility outbreaks, but there are now 21 active outbreaks in long-term care, livelihood support, or acute care facilities throughout the state.
Release of vaccination card
British Columbia officially announced the BC Vaccine Card on Tuesday. After September 13th, you will need access to non-essential businesses, services and activities such as restaurants, cinemas and gyms.
Vaccinated British Colombians New portal This will allow people to obtain proof of immunity in either digital or hardcopy format.
Partially and fully vaccinated people who wish to attend an event or setting that requires vaccination certification will be able to attend from September 13th to October 24th. After that, you must be fully vaccinated with two vaccinations at least 7 days before access. Will be granted.
People in other Canadian provinces or territories are required to present state-approved vaccine records and valid government photo ID. Foreign visitors are required to show their passport and proof of vaccination used to enter Canada.
As of Tuesday, fully vaccinated international travelers are allowed entry into the country.
Foreign travelers must meet a set of requirements to enter Canada and skip quarantine.
You must be fully vaccinated with Health Canada-approved vaccine and submitted using your travel information at least two weeks before your arrival. ArriveCAN app Or by Online registration Within 72 hours of arrival.
