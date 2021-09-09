Researchers studying possible associations between COVID vaccines and changes in the menstrual cycle





Staten Island, NY--National Institute of Health (NIH) awarded five institutions a total of $ 1.67 million in a one-year supplementary grant to investigate the potential link between coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination and changes in menstruation. .. The study will be conducted after some women have reported experiencing irregular, missing, or heavier menstrual periods after vaccination. The new NIH grant will support research to determine if such changes are related to COVID-19 vaccination itself and how long the changes will last. Researchers also seek to uncover the underlying mechanisms of potential vaccine-related menstrual changes. “These rigorous scientific studies provide a better understanding of the potential effects of the COVID-19 vaccine on menstruation, provide more information to menstruating people about what to expect after vaccination, and of vaccines. It may reduce hesitation, “said the National Institutes of Health (NICHD), which funded the grant with NIH’s Women’s Health Lab. What can cause changes in the menstrual cycle? Many factors can cause temporary changes Menstrual cycleAccording to NIH, this is regulated by complex interactions between body tissues, cells and hormones. According to NIH, the immune response to the COVID-19 vaccine affects the interaction of immune cells with signals in the uterus, which can lead to transient changes in the menstrual cycle. Other factors that can cause menstrual changes include pandemic-related stress, pandemic-related lifestyle changes, and SARS-CoV-2 (a virus that causes COVID-19) infection, the agency said. Said. The new study builds on existing studies to assess the potential effects of COVID-19 vaccination on menstrual health, leveraging data from menstrual tracking applications. Studies also track this within racially and ethnically diverse populations based on geographic location. And one project focuses especially on adolescents. “Researchers assess the prevalence and severity of changes after vaccination for menstrual characteristics such as flow, cycle length, pain, and other symptoms,” NIH said on its website. “These analyzes consider other factors that may affect menstruation, such as stress, medication, and exercise, to determine if the change is due to vaccination. Some projects also By examining the immune and hormonal properties of blood, tissue and saliva samples taken before and after COVID-19 vaccination, we seek to elucidate the underlying mechanisms of the potential effects of COVID-19 vaccine on the menstrual cycle. increase. The following organizations will carry out the survey. Boston University; Principal Investigator: Lauren A. Wise, Sc. D.

Harvard Medical School in Belmont, Massachusetts. Principal Investigator: Laura Allen Payne, Ph.D.

Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore; Principal Investigator: Mostafa Borahay, Ph.D.

Michigan State University, East Lansing; Principal Investigator: Stacey Ann Missmer, Sc.D.

Oregon Health & Science University, Portland; Principal Investigator: Allison B. Edelman, MD Follow Tracy Porpora Facebook When twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.silive.com/coronavirus/2021/09/researchers-to-study-possible-links-between-covid-vaccine-and-menstrual-cycle-changes.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos