Transport Noise Associated with Increased Risk of Dementia, Research Results | Dementia





According to the largest study of this type, exposure to noise from road traffic and railroads is associated with an increased risk of dementia. Studies have consistently linked transport noise to health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity, but few studies on transport noise and dementia have been small and inconsistent in results. An “impressive” study of 2 million adults, conducted over a decade now, concludes that people living in noisy areas are at increased risk of dementia, especially Alzheimer’s disease. .. The survey results were published in the BMJ. Researchers investigated the association between long-term resident exposure to road traffic and rail noise and the risk of dementia in 2 million adults living over the age of 60. Denmark Between 2004 and 2017. The exposure levels on the most exposed and least exposed sides of the building were estimated for the addresses of all residences in the country. After considering the potentially influential factors associated with residents and their surroundings, the survey found that 1,216 of the 8,475 dementias registered in Denmark in 2017 could be due to transport noise. I concluded that there is. Of which “An estimated 963 patients were diagnosed due to road traffic noise, and 253 patients were diagnosed due to railroad noise.” “This large national cohort study found that road and rail transport noise was associated with increased risk of dementia and dementia from all causes. Subtypes, especially Alzheimer’s disease, “the researchers write. In general, they said higher risk patterns were found at higher noise exposure. “If these findings are confirmed in future studies, they could have a significant impact on the burden of illness and the estimation of medical costs due to transport noise,” they said. Dementia is one of the biggest health challenges in the world. Globally, it is expected to exceed 130 million by 2050. In addition to established risk factors such as unhealthy lifestyles, experts increasingly believe that environmental factors can play a role in the development of dementia. Previous studies have linked air pollution to the risk of dementia, but in this study researchers found another link between transport noise and dementia. The findings suggested that it might be possible to reduce the burden of dementia by tackling traffic noise, the researchers said. “Expanding knowledge about the negative health effects of noise is essential to prioritize and implement effective policies and public health strategies focused on the prevention and management of diseases, including dementia. “They said. Possible explanations for why noise affects health include the release of stress hormones and sleep disorders that lead to heart disease, immune system changes, and inflammation. All of these are believed to be associated with the development of dementia. The study was observational and no cause was identified. There were also some restrictions, including a lack of information on the sound insulation of homes that could affect exposure to noise. However, its strengths included its large size, long follow-up time, and a high quality assessment of noise exposure. Dr. Ivan Koychev, a dementia expert and senior clinical researcher at Oxford University who was not involved in the study, described this as a “quality study.” “Results have been enhanced by authors managing levels of traffic pollution that have recently been shown to be associated with dementia and other illnesses.” Timothy Griffith, a professor of cognitive neuroscience at Newcastle University who also did not participate in the study, “questions why noise exposure is associated with dementia” is “an impressive and large-scale epidemiological study.” Said that. Extensive exposure to noise, and the limited tools available to help people protect themselves, support the world health The organization’s claim that “noise pollution is not only a nuisance to the environment, but also a threat to public health,” a US researcher wrote in a linked editorial by the BMJ. “Reducing noise through transportation, land use programs, or building codes should be a public health priority,” they said. Dr. Rosa Sancho, Principal Investigator at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said that the best way to maintain brain health is to be physically and mentally active, have a healthy and balanced diet, and have weight, cholesterol and blood pressure. Said to suppress.

