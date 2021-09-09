Health
Childhood Cancer Awareness Month Continues Despite Pandemic | Life
Last year, local compliance with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month was significantly reduced. Like many activities, the pandemic has reduced its “money-making” efforts, relying primarily on glittering bows scattered around the mailboxes around the neighborhood of the area.
But that doesn’t mean that the illness has actually diminished far away from it. The family and friends of the affected local children are familiar with it. Ask Caroline Leroux.
In August 2020, her 13-year-old daughter, Erie, embarked on a journey that her family had never imagined.
“Erie was part of CGA’s competitive support, and she loved it. One day she started complaining of lower limb pain. Of course, you did it while she was in class. I just think I hurt him, “said Leroux. “We took her to an X-ray, but there was nothing there, so I thought it was a soft tissue injury.”
After a few weeks, the pain didn’t go away. Erie, the trooper with her, continued to attend the cheering class. But months after the pain increased, Leroux’s gut told her something else was happening.
“Immediately after Thanksgiving, it never got better and we decided it was time to investigate it further. Erie was limping at this point, so we went to the doctor. , He saw her … I could say he knew something was really wrong, “she said.
This time the test has become more rigorous. Leroux prepared for the possibility of a stress fracture. This can mean rest and rest from Erie’s beloved cheers. But when the doctor called, she received a new catastrophic diagnosis of all parents’ nightmares, cancer.
“The doctor called me and told me I had a tumor. He told me that this was Monday and I made an appointment with an oncologist on Wednesday,” Leroux recalled.
“But it didn’t behave like a typical tumor, so we wanted it to be just benign. We did an MRI, but they’re still convinced. I couldn’t have it, but after that I had a biopsy and it recurred as a very aggressive type of osteosarcoma, osteosarcoma. I was diagnosed a week before Christmas. “
The family did their best to enjoy the vacation, and Erie started chemotherapy the following week. From there, it was a scan and a blur of tears.
“I was a wreck. For me, the whole world was over. Erie was much better off because she thought it would happen after she had been treated. She just went with her friends. I just wanted to go back to my relationship, “she said.
However, when treatment began, the intensity of the regime was sacrificed. It was very difficult for teens to tolerate the physical changes associated with hair loss and treatment.
“This cancer is so aggressive that you really have to hit it hard, so it’s a high-dose chemotherapy,” she said. “Erie said that if she hadn’t lost her hair … it wouldn’t have been so bad.”
Chemotherapy was not the only challenge she had to endure. Ellie also had extensive leg surgery to remove the tumor and reconstruct the tibia.
“It was a major surgery. The tumor was in her left tibia, so 9 inches of her bone was removed. Then, using part of the fibula of the other leg, it grew together. I exchanged it to do so, “says Leroux. “It’s called limb rescue surgery. That was the only way to save her foot.”
Decades ago, the diagnosis could have meant disconnection. Surgical solutions have improved, but research surrounding osteosarcoma has not progressed much since the 1980s. It is a catastrophic reality surrounding many childhood cancers, Leroux said. Delays are often due to the fact that these conditions are “rare”, but for Leroux and parents in many other areas who roamed their children through this battle … it’s not uncommon. It’s a sad reality.
“They say it’s rare, but it’s not. Looking at the numbers, one in 500 children was diagnosed with cancer before they were 18 years old. It’s not uncommon for me. Seems like, “she said.
“There was a Canadian Olympic athlete who suffered from osteosarcoma in the early 80’s or late 70’s. He died from it, and they are using exactly the same research as they were at the time.”
The key to change depends on two factors: awareness and funding. This is why September is called National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
For years, local families like Basby, whose son Chase is a survivor of leukemia, have been at the forefront of a gold bow drive through the United Methodist Church in Wesley on St. Simons Island. Similarly, Katie Wilkin, whose daughter Alexa Hartenstein died in early 2015 after fighting a brain tumor, became a supporter. She joined the Georgia-based nonprofit CURE Childhood Cancer and founded the Believe Fund in honor of Alexa. She has also hosted many fundraising events in the last few years.
One of the ongoing efforts this year is led by SSI Teatime at 4 Retreat Place on St. Simons Island. Owner Rob Robinson says he is helping fund the Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville.
They are currently selling gold-themed shirts designed by one of the employees who has a deep connection to the cause.
“Curry is the reason we do this,” he said.
Now 23, Branch is a T-shirt designer and clothing store “Jill in every industry.” She is also a childhood cancer survivor who is passionate about supporting funding efforts.
“I was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 11 months. I had chemotherapy and radiation. I had some surgery. But I remember when I was 2 years old. I haven’t. ” “But as I grew up, I had to visit hospitals and doctors many times a year.”
At college, Branch worked with her Sorority to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network.
That’s why she decided to design an SSI Tea Time Shirt for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Currently available both in stores and online. ssiteetime.com.. Adult shirts cost $ 25. The children’s version is $ 20.
This is a rewarding project for Branch.
“I really have a heart for all of that. After graduating, I couldn’t find a place to raise money, so I started talking to Rob. Wearing this shirt, donating 50% of my earnings to Wolfson’s Jay Fund. I decided to do it because most of the kids here go there .. That’s where I went, “she said.
For Robinson, it was a great way to help locals in need.
“We’re all about communities and support communities. Whatever we can do to help … we’re down for that,” he said.
“And when Curry, who was very passionate about this, came to us, it was really easy.”
