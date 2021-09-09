Who has the highest immunity to COVID?Why you haven’t got a COVID yet





Some individuals “Superhuman” or “bulletproof” Immunity to the new coronavirus, and experts are now explaining how it happens. Around NPRA series of new studies have shown that some people get a “very strong immune response” against the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. These people produce many antibodies. However, they can also change rapidly and “can repel coronavirus variants that are prevalent around the world, but are also effective against mutants that may emerge in the future. Create an “likely” antibody. NPR.. for example, One study Individuals have found that they have created antibodies that can block six of concern at once, including the Delta mutant. These individuals can also block other coronaviruses. Paul VinhasA virologist at Rockefeller University, who helped lead some of these studies, told NPR that these individuals would be lucky in the future with more variants. “These people can reasonably predict that they will be very well protected against most, and perhaps all, of the SARS-CoV-2 mutants that may be seen in the foreseeable future,” he said. Told. However, there are pitfalls. Many of these individuals were infected with the new coronavirus and were vaccinated with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year. As a result, individuals were protected from the virus and experienced a strong response to the vaccine. Indeed, previous studies support this theory.For example, recently The actual UK data is Protection from delta mutations may also be “higher when people previously caught COVID-19” after vaccination. The researcher said. Of course, researchers have suggested that people be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine to keep them safe from the coronavirus. But don’t go looking for the coronavirus yet. The study’s lead author, Sarah Walker, said intentional infection with COVID-19 after vaccination was “totally irresponsible” because of the potential for hospitalization with the virus. Business insider.. And it doesn’t help that you can still spread the virus, regardless of your immune level. “Vaccination reduces the chance of getting COVID-19, but it does not eliminate it.” The researcher said.

