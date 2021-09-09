The Covid-19 vaccine produces T cell immunity that persists and acts against viral variants

Over the past year or so, the general public has learned a lot about viruses, vaccines, and the immune system. We all had to digest a lot of complex expertise in how safe and effective the Covid-19 vaccine was.

However, one important and positive aspect of the vaccine is not well communicated. Statistics on the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine focus only on antibodies, which is one aspect of immunity.

But there is another side. T cells are an important part of the immune system. And the good news is that current vaccines stimulate your T cells to fight both the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its new mutants in the long run.

Let’s summarize how the immune system works.

NS Immune system Protects us from a variety of infections caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites. To do this, first identify which type of infectious agent or pathogen is causing the infection.

Then mount the appropriate response. At the same time, it is important to generate memory cells that can recognize the same pathogen in the future. It sets up the immune system to combat potential reinfection.

If the immune system determines that an antiviral response is needed, it initiates a combination of the two types of immunity.

One is mediated by antibodies and the other is mediated by T cells or cell-mediated. Antibodies bind to the virus and neutralize it, preventing it from infecting cells. On the other hand, T cells kill cells that are already infected with the virus.

Both types of immunity are important in combating the virus, but cell-mediated immunity is far more effective in eradicating the virus. More durable.. This is important in the ongoing battle with Covid-19.

Powerful weapon

Studies have already established that cell-mediated immunity is a powerful weapon against human coronavirus. family Includes SARS-CoV-2.

NS 2016 survey We have shown that T cell immunity to SARS coronavirus persists for up to 11 years. It provided complete, effective and lasting protection against SARS.

Our own recent research Although it can produce antibodies, it argues that more focus should be placed on the development of vaccines that primarily elicit a cellular immune response against SARS-CoV-2 and its variants.

And while most people don’t know that, existing Covid-19 vaccines provide a resilient cell-mediated immune response.

Not just antibodies

The immune system is generally very effective in eradicating most pathogens. However, not all people’s immune systems are equally effective in dealing with the same pathogen. Sometimes it needs a little help. Vaccines train the immune system to recognize and respond to specific pathogens without first being infected with the pathogen.

Traditionally, most vaccination It contains only a small part of the pathogen. It prepares the immune system by mimicking natural infections.

The current Covid-19 vaccine used in South Africa Wild-type SARS-CoV-2 spike protein -This coronavirus was responsible for the first outbreak of Covid-19 and spread early in the pandemic.

However, as the pandemic progressed, the virus mutated.Peplomer mutations Certain selective benefits To the virus. Some of these mutations facilitated transmission of the virus and helped it escape the immune system. The emergence of variants raises concerns about the effectiveness of existing Covid-19 vaccines.

In the process of a pandemic, News report When Press release It provides information on the efficacy and efficacy of various Covid-19 vaccines against new mutants. However, the report focuses almost exclusively on the capabilities of vaccine-induced antibodies and how effective they are in neutralizing mutants.

Elastic cell-mediated immune response

The focus on this antibody is news Evidence has been seized that reduces the effectiveness of antibodies against new mutants as evidence that the vaccine may not work well in the long run.

This may contribute to the lack of public confidence in the science behind the design of the Covid-19 vaccine. And this lack of trust can contribute to vaccine hesitation. After all, some may argue why they are taking a vaccine that seems to be less effective against each emerging mutant.

actually, Several recently paper SARS-CoV-2 mutants can escape neutralizing antibodies, but the cellular immune response elicited by the most used Covid-19 vaccine today is highly resilient and maintains efficacy. Has been proven.

Vaccine-induced antibodies were able to bind the mutants but had a low ability to neutralize them.

T cells, on the other hand, responded to mutants in the same way as wild-type viruses. They were still able to recognize the mutants and react effectively, providing resilient protection against the disease.

To date, only Johnson & Johnson has released Media statement This includes statistics on both types of vaccine-induced immune responses.

Studies have shown that antibody levels produced by various vaccines Decreases over time And immunity varies from person to person, Pfizer And that Johnson & Johnson Vaccines usually last for at least 6 months.

Build public trust

Vaccine hesitation is a major hurdle in combating a pandemic.recently Research Only 72% of South Africans were willing to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The idea that “vaccines are ineffective” was one of the most common reasons people cited hesitation in vaccines. It’s not surprising that people just ask how some of the immune response is less effective against new mutants.

Public confidence in vaccines relies on those who understand the full efficacy of the vaccine-induced immune response and convey statistics on both types of responses to mutants.

Existing Covid-19 vaccines provide a resilient cell-mediated immune response. Knowing this will help people make informed decisions about vaccination.

Dewald Schoeman, Doctoral Candidates, Molecular Biology and Virology, Western Cape University When Bertram C. Fielding, Professor and Director: R & D, Western Cape University

This article will be republished from conversation Under a Creative Commons license.read Original work..