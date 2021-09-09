Add Security After Harassment Incidents at Vaccine Sites Jefferson County Public Health – CBS Denver





Jefferson County, Colorado (CBS4) – Jefferson County, Secretary-General of the Public Health Service, says harassment of staff and medical personnel at the mobile COVID-19 vaccination site is becoming an increasingly problematic issue.On Labor Day weekend, JCPH shut down three mobile sites after the first two mobile site incidents. report According to The Denver Post. Dr. Dawn Comstock, head of JCPH, called the actions of some community members “unacceptable.” “We are very angry with the frequency with which vaccination staff are being abused by members of our community,” Comstock said. On Saturday, community members shouted insults and intimidation to Gilpin County clinic staff working with JCPH, according to Comstock. Drivers also ran around and destroyed the billboards around the tents and vans they were working in, Comstock said. On the same day, elsewhere in Jefferson County, Comstock said the woman threw a glass of liquid at the staff. “We closed one of the clinics early on Saturday, but with great care, all three clinics were closed on Sunday,” she said. According to Comstock, at least 15 cases of harassment have occurred at JCPH’s vaccination site this year. She said people threw fireworks at the staff, tried to steal their supplies, and at a clinic, an individual beat her mother who took her daughter to vaccination. read more: Public health in Jefferson County was forced to shut down due to protests over school masks “We can’t prevent opinions and feelings from surpassing truth and not science,” says Comstock. “I think this is a series of isolated events. These events are caused by the huge number of lies that continue to spread on social media.” Comstock said the science behind the vaccine was clear and JCPH staff were not threatened. Mobile clinics will continue to strengthen their security measures. “We work with law enforcement partners to ensure that this handful of militants do not violate the rights of those who want to be vaccinated,” she said. By the end of August, JCPH had administered more than 11,000 COVID shots through the mobile clinic. “These were great ways for us to get out into our community and get vaccinated for people in need,” Comstock said. At a COVID-19 update press conference Wednesday, public health leaders said they were aware of the situation in Jefferson County and “some other isolated incidents.” They advised anyone who knew the threat to contact local law enforcement agencies.

