UK Drug Regulators Approve Covid Vaccine for Use as Booster Shot | Coronavirus





UK drug regulators urgently approve the use of Physer and AstraZeneca vaccines as a third booster shot to address weakened immunity and approve a new jab program for government vaccination watchdogs I’m applying pressure. In a statement, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) stated that the vaccine was approved for use as a booster in emergencies from Thursday. The announcement did not identify the group of patients involved in approval, and the MHRA states that this will be the decision of the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI). JCVI Thursday meeting Decide if you want to implement a booster program and, if so, how popular it is. Ministers are believed to be keen to deploy a mass booster program as soon as possible for almost or all adults in an attempt to mitigate the expected increase in cases in the fall and winter, as it happened in Israel. I am. But so far, JCVI has explained that the problem is complex and has many ethical implications, as there is mixed evidence of how boosters can benefit healthy adults. Or you can decide to limit yourself to clinically vulnerable people. Some of the evidence that JCVI was supposed to consider on Thursday Non-boost researchInvestigate the effects of taking one of seven different vaccines as a third dose, in addition to either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines. The MHRA announcement did not mention Cov-Boost, but the timing of that decision may have been influenced by the arrival of the results. Dr. June Raine, Chief Executive Officer of MHRA, said: We are pleased to confirm that the Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and AstraZeneca can be used as a safe and effective booster. “This is an important regulatory change to give more options to vaccination programs that have saved the lives of thousands of people so far. JCVI will administer booster jab or not, and if so, which vaccine. Will advise you if you should use. “ A week ago, JCVI Approved for use of third vaccination For the 500,000 people whose immune system was significantly weakened, this was presented as part of the group’s first vaccination schedule, but apart from the formal booster immune program. Some scientists welcomed the move by MHRA. “By all standards, this is good news,” said Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London. “As seen in the breakthrough case road every day, Delta really stress-tested our defenses. For the fall, the UK’s proceedings are limited to about 40,000 cases a day, but self-satisfaction. Clearly there is little room for it. Data from Israel already clearly show that a third dose can significantly enhance protection and bring about immediate breakthroughs. “ Evidence of the clinical benefits of JCVI vaccination of this age group on Friday Not strong enough to recommend it.. The Commission instead proposed that the minister ask four UK chief medical officers to investigate broader factors, such as the potential impact of school turmoil. It is understood that government officials do not expect to announce either vaccine program on Thursday.

