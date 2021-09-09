The number of cases of Victoria COVID has increased by 324.Regional blockade restrictions are relaxed

“Getting a medical test can be a horrifying experience for some children, but as we know, the test has spread COVID-19 among young Victorian people. It’s important to limit, “Folly said. The state’s COVID-19 figures are also coming after New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Beregicrian Announced that her state is set to break out of the blockage in October, After the state has reached 70% complete vaccination. In Victoria, Prime Minister Daniel Andrews has revealed that zero cases can no longer be achieved with the COVID-19 delta epidemic in the big cities of Melbourne.Escape from the blockade of the city still depends States reaching vaccination goals..

Loading Andrews promised to relax some restrictions when that number reached 70% in the coming weeks. Shepparton remains blocked, but Andrews said he should be able to announce local city regulations next week. Public housing tower in a new exposure site Two of Melbourne’s public housing towers have been declared COVID-19 exposure sites.

12 Holland Court’s Public Housing Tower is not listed as a public site on the Ministry of Health’s official website, but family, justice, and Ministry of Housing spokesmen have been moved to alternative accommodation for thorough cleaning. We have confirmed a positive case that it is being done. How to do it. “The community response has been great and many have already been tested in the field,” said a spokesman. Public housing tower on 12 Holland Court in Flemington. last month, Nearby public housing tower Race course roads 126 and 130 were also declared exposed, and both families were COVID-19 positive. Another public housing tower on Alfred Street 33 in North Melbourne was listed as a Tier 2 site on the Health Department’s website on Tuesday and Wednesday. That tower and the Tower of 12 Holland Court were one of the nine towers of the state that were locked down without warning on July 4, 2020.

The blockade was urged Inquiries by the Victorian OmbudsmanFound that the government’s decision to force immediate quarantine of about 3,000 tenants violated human rights. On Thursday, the Ministry of Health listed dozens more new COVID-19 exposure sites, including Pasco Vale Elementary School and the Glenroy campus of Lily Vale College. Both of these have been declared Tier 1 sites. Loading Two medical practices, Taylor’s Lakes and Keeler East, were also included in the declared Tier 1 as well as dental practice at Crazy Burn. The cafeteria at Eping’s Northern Hospital was one of the new Tier 2 sites, as was Falkner’s early learning center. Apartment houses in Southbank, Docklands, Essendon, and CBD’s Collins Street have also been declared Tier 2.

Authorities warned that even if Coburg’s Coles were declared Tier 2 in three days, the Department of Health would contact some Tier 1 contacts there. Maribyrnong’s Highpoint Shopping Center is once again a mix of Tier 2 sites, identifying EB Games at risk. No fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients in Victorian hospitals Foley said one of the 111 COVID-19 patients in a Victorian hospital had not been completely vaccinated. He said 89% of hospitalized people were unvaccinated and 11% were vaccinated once.

32 are in the intensive care unit and 19 need mechanical ventilation. Elderly care workers vaccinated at a facility in Gladstone Park in northwestern Melbourne are also COVID-19 positive, Foley said, but residents and staff are not infected with the virus. An AV / Line spokesman confirmed Thursday night that the train driver tested positive for COVID-19. The driver worked with the trainee driver on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and the last two days.

The AV / Line train driver tested positive for coronavirus. credit:Justin McManus He spent time in one of the V / Line operations depots at Southern Cross Station and in the driver’s recreation room at Traralgon Station. On Thursday, as with Traralgon station, the depot was thoroughly cleaned. Some staff have been identified as driver contacts. “At this stage, there are no changes in service by staff performing preventive quarantine and COVID-19 testing,” said a V / Line spokesman. Deputy Chief Health Officer Professor Benkawi said 63.2 percent of eligible Victorians had been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine at least once.

We had 81,000 appointments through the state system on Wednesday, but over the next 7 days we can make more than 7,000 appointments for the first dose of AstraZeneca. Concerns about the spread of the virus in the northern part of the city Professor Kaui said the infection in the northern suburbs of Melbourne remained a concern and extended business hours at three test sites in the area. Of the new cases announced Thursday, 195 were in the northern suburbs, where more than half of all active cases live.