Outbreak of Covid 19 Delta: A patient at another Middlemore Hospital was tested positive for the virus.I participated in ED today





Today, there are 13 new Covid-19 cases in the community. Spain has sent 250,000 Covid jabs to New Zealand-allowing the country to maintain record levels of vaccination.Video / NZ Herald

Another patient at Middlemore Hospital tested positive for Covid-19. The Ministry of Health confirmed tonight that the person had come to the emergency department at South Auckland Hospital today. In a statement tonight, the ministry said patients were exposed to Covid-19, presenting non-Covid-related issues, answering all screening questions negatively, according to information from the Manukau County Health Commission. He said it showed that he had no symptoms. I wasn’t in Covid-19 or where I was interested. “ “Patients were evaluated for ED and spent a short period of time in an adult short-stay ward before deciding to leave the hospital,” the statement said. “The patient agreed with the Covid-19 swab, but decided to leave before the results came out. “Patients are currently informed of positive results and are quarantined under public health control.” Middlemore Hospital’s infection, prevention, management, and occupational health staff are working with the Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) to assess the risk of exposure, the ministry said. All staff in the ED and adult short-term stay areas wore appropriate personal protective equipment needed for this area of ​​the hospital, such as N95 masks and goggles. The risk to these staff is considered “very low”. No staff is stuck. Inpatients who were considered to be in close contact with the patient in question were identified, informed and quarantined. Related article “As a normal practice for confirmed positive Covid-19 patients, ARPHS ensures that all affected patients are informed and advised on the precautions they should take. We are investigating. “ Herald understands that all patients with ED were given a letter with information about the case. A person in the department said he received the letter tonight. “I came here to get better and get better … don’t get sick with something else that can be avoided if managed well,” he said. Earlier this week, a middlemore man tested positive for Covid-19. The three patients at highest risk of getting the virus from the man who shared the room returned a negative test on day three. Health Minister Andrew Little said the man was admitted to Middlemore on Saturday after arriving with a stomachache. The Covid swab was taken when the man came down with a fever. However, hospital staff called on him to “leave him alone” in the ward with other patients while waiting for the test results. The man was subsequently tested positive and 29 staff members at Middlemore Hospital were considered to be in close contact and were stranded for 14 days. The initial screening of patients for admittance included asking if he was at the location of Covid-19 of interest. The man said it wasn’t. That is, there was no indication that he was at risk of having a delta. Last month, at the beginning of the Delta outbreak, Middlemore emergency staff tested positive for Covid-19.

