How the amazing replica of Delta cast a new twist on the pandemic

OMain reason ne Delta variant It is its amazing ability to make copies of itself that has ignited a new surge in Covid-19 infections across the United States.

That skill helped to make a delta Much more contagious More than any other repeat of the coronavirus ever seen. However, its replicative power may also be at the center of the other twists that Delta has thrown into the pandemic. Increased breakthrough infections Variants and why they can cause serious Covid-19 more often.

The proliferation of deltas is not the only trick associated with increasing infections in vaccinated people and symptomatic infections.When Mutations acquired by variants As it evolves, it can partially hide itself from the antibodies of the immune system. This makes it more likely that the variant will sneak through the first line of defense and initiate infection compared to previous forms of virus. (But the vaccine has not lost an important step in protecting it from the serious consequences of the coronavirus. They also completely prevent many infections.)

But experts say that a key factor in the spread of the delta even to vaccinated people is that people infected with the mutant “excrete” relatively large amounts of the virus, exposing others to much higher levels. Say it looks like you are. NS Frequently cited statistics Delta has 1,000 times more virus in the upper respiratory tract early in the infection than the strain that broke out in China in 2019. Some experts question its exact estimates, but those who have contracts are still important. Delta has more viruses in its nose and throat, and this time it releases more viruses. The influx of virus into the respiratory tract of others seems to be able to overwhelm antibodies aimed at protecting cells from infection.





Jeremy Kamil, a virologist at Louisiana State University Health Shreveport, provided an analogy. “It’s like trying to light a pile of moist hay,” he explained. The body’s immune system moistens the crater, but when you throw more and more sparks at the moist hay, “eventually one of them is caught.”

Delta also seems to be particularly tuned to invading cells to initiate infection. Once you have a foothold, start cranking out your own copy, like the virus version of the broom in “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice”. This infects adjacent cells and increases the viral load faster than other variants can perform. It exceeds the body’s initial reaction.

“All we need to do is enter some cells to initiate a cascade of infectious events,” Kamil said.

When the virus invades more cells, it can cause symptoms. As a result, you’ve probably heard from friends and family that you’re feeling sick for a few days after getting a breakthrough infection. However, shortly after the onset of infection, the immune system trained by the vaccine (or previous infection) to recognize and repel the coronavirus can wipe out the virus with additional antibodies and onslaught of immune cells. Brings a big gun in before it leads to more serious consequences. This is why, even if Delta causes infections in some vaccinated people, it almost always causes only moderate illness. This is a goal designed for shots to be achieved.

Besides the characteristics of Delta, experts warn that there are other factors that may contribute to the increase in breakthrough infections. For one thing, mitigation efforts have largely expired, increasing the likelihood that people will resume their social lives and come into contact with the virus.

Beyond that, it has always been difficult to completely eliminate the pathogens that first infect the upper respiratory tract. The strong immune response produced by the vaccine protects people from severe Covid-19 very strongly. Much more difficult to generate and maintain On the nose and throat.

Michal Tal, an immunologist at Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said:

In addition, the antibodies produced by the vaccine are the body’s front-line fighters trying to stop the infection, declining months after immunization.This is what commonly happens with antibodies, and Does not mean That people More susceptible I get a serious illness. However, that means that people can become more vulnerable to infection months after the last dose.

Stanley Perlman, a longtime coronavirus researcher at the University of Iowa, said, “The combination of low antibodies and the virus invading cells very quickly” helps explain the increase in breakthrough infections. increase.

It’s a different story for those who are not vaccinated and have no immune protection. And some studies have shown that among these people, Delta, although evidence is divided, could cause more serious illness than previous forms of the virus, enough to put them in the hospital. Indicates that is high.

NS study For example, outside the United Kingdom, people infected with Delta were found to be at twice the risk of hospitalization compared to people infected with the Alpha variant. research From Denmark. NS study However, there is no such difference from Norway, report “It’s unclear whether delta mutants cause more serious illness in the adult or pediatric population,” a report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week.

Researchers have pointed out that it is difficult to compare the severity of the disease from one point in the pandemic to another, and from one variant to another. more. And many experts argue that the incident that overwhelms hospitals in some states is merely a reflection of the uncontrolled spread of the virus, and that there is nothing special about this version.

However If Delta causes more severe illness than other forms of the virus, one possible explanation is how fast its levels explode, experts said. With such high levels of the virus in the nose and throat, the idea goes on, and the virus is more likely to penetrate the lungs, when more serious consequences can occur. ..

“If you have more viruses in your nose, why don’t you have more viruses in your lungs?” Pearlman said.