MT reports 1,001 new COVID-19 cases, with active cases reaching 6,784





According to Helena state health officials, Montana has reported 1,001 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with a total of 6,784 active cases reported in the state as of Thursday. The number of people actively hospitalized for COVID is 316, an increase of 15 in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,656. Yellowstone County has added the latest case, with 231 reported cases, for a total of 1,555 active cases in the county. Flathead County had the second highest number of 103 new cases, with a total of 973 active cases. Gallatin County was the third highest with 97 new cases and a total of 483 active cases. Missoula County followed with 92 new cases and 669 active cases. Two new deaths have been reported. According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Welfare (DPHHS), the total number of Montanans killed by COVID is currently 1,830. Currently, 51% of eligible residents are vaccinated and 470,413 Montanans are considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 961,328. If you would like to be vaccinated, please contact the county health department or click here.. A cumulative total of 132,750 COVIDs have occurred in Montana. Currently, the cumulative number of collections is 124,136. Since the last DPHHS report, 5,970 new COVID tests have been conducted, with a cumulative total of 1,669,619 tests. People can visit DPHHS website Always have current state data and county-specific information. Information is from DPHHS Website Currently, as of Thursday, September 9, 2021. Cumulative, new daily active cases by county Yellowstone County Cases: 21,307 in total | 231 New | 1,555 Active

Flathead County Cases: 15,352 in total | 103 New | 973 Active

Gallatin County Incidents: 16,466 in total | 97 New | 483 Active

Missoula County Incidents: 11,466 in total | 92 New | 669 Active

Cascade County Case Studies: 11,560 in total | 90 New | 866 Active

Lewis and Clark County Incidents: Total 8,185 | 72 New | 468 Active

Lincoln County Incidents: Total 2,264 | 56 New | 262 Active

Ravalli County Cases: Total 3,749 | 31 New | 126 Active

Richland County Cases: 1,408 in total | 28 New | 69 Active

Lake County Cases: Total 2,587 | 21 New | 122 Active

Jefferson County Incidents: Total 1,252 | 15 New | 35 Active

Glacier County Cases: Total 1,706 | 14 New | 64 Active

Dawson County Cases: Total 1,248 | 12 New | 24 Active

Hill County Incidents: Total 2,386 | 12 New | 111 Active

Silver Bow County Incidents: Total 4,570 | 10 New | 145 Active

Fergus County Cases: Total 1,307 | 9 New | 33 Active

Brain County Incidents: 932 total | 8 new | 41 active

Roosevelt County Incidents: Total 1,777 | 8 New | 49 Active

Rosebud County Cases: Total 1,347 | 8 New | 35 Active

Teton County Incidents: Total 616 | 8 New | 20 Active

Custer County Cases: Total 1,373 | 7 New | 48 Active

Mineral County Cases: Total 442 | 7 New | 12 Active

Powell County Incidents: Total 1,093 | 7 New | 39 Active

Broadwater County Cases: Total 618 | 6 New | 27 Active

Carbon County Cases: Total 1,048 | 6 New | 55 Active

Powder River County Cases: Total 184 | 5 New | 11 Active

Madison County Incidents: Total 906 | 4 New | 41 Active

Pondera County Cases: 579 in total | 4 new | 17 active

Wibaux County Incidents: 136 total | 4 new | 4 active

Carter County Incidents: Total 163 | 3 New | 7 Active

Chouteau County Incidents: 551 in total | 3 new | 16 active

Musselshell County Incidents: Total 417 | 3 New | 13 Active

Sanders County Incidents: Total 828 | 3 New | 42 Active

Toole County Cases: Total 827 | 3 New | 14 Active

Fallon County Incidents: Total 380 | 2 New | 15 Active

Stillwater County Cases: Total 846 | 2 New | 20 Active

Big Horn County Incidents: Total 2,726 | 1 New | 47 Active

Daniels County Incidents: 206 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

Deer Lodge County Incidents: Total 1,307 | 1 New | 19 Active

McCone County Incidents: 206 total | 1 new | 2 active

Park County Case Study: Total 1,699 | 1 New | 67 Active

Phillips County Incidents: Total 580 | 1 New | 11 Active

Sweet Grass County Cases: Total 436 | 1 New | 14 Active

..

