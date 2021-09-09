More secure data on COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy





September 9, 2021-Reception of COVID-19 vaccination Early pregnancy is not associated with increased voluntary risk abortion, New research suggests. the study, Published online of JAMA Percentage of women who have been vaccinated and continue to be pregnant, abortion Or spontaneous miscarriage. The researchers analyzed data from 105,446 unique pregnancies over a seven-week surveillance period from December 2020 to June 2021. .. Spontaneous miscarriage was assigned a 4-week monitoring period based on the date of the result. There were 13,160 spontaneous abortions and 92,286 ongoing pregnancies. Overall, the COVID-19 vaccine was inoculated within 28 days prior to the indicator date of the ongoing 8.0%. pregnancy Surveillance period vs spontaneous abortion 8.6%. “”We hope that this data will be useful for ongoing conversations between healthcare providers and pregnant women. [about the COVID-19 vaccines], ”Research author Elyse O. Kharbanda, MD, A senior researcher at the HealthPartners Institute said: Medscape Medical News.. “We need to consider in the context of all the data that comes out about both the risk of COVID infection and pregnancy and the data on the outcomes of women who are vaccinated and pregnant.” Of the women who followed pregnancy, 7.8% received Pfizer COVID-19 at least once. vaccination, 6% received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least once and 0.5% received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In August, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG), CDC, and Maternal and Fetal Medicine Society were held. Highly recommended All pregnant women should be vaccinated against COVID-19. The new findings provide reassuring evidence of the safety of COVID vaccines, especially mRNA vaccines, during pregnancy, said Dennis J. Jamison, director of gynecology and obstetrics at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia. .. I am involved in research. “The study plan was a carefully conducted case-control study, although ideally the best design for studying vaccine safety and efficacy is randomized. Clinical trial, Data that the COVID vaccine is safe during pregnancy is rapidly accumulating from a variety of sources, “said Jamieson, a member of several ACOG committees.

..

