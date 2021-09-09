450 new locally infected Covid-19 cases in S’pore.An unvaccinated 62-year-old man dies in Covid-19, Health News & Top Stories





Singapore-Singapore reported 450 new community cases on Thursday (September 9)-the highest number of community cases since August last year. that too More than twice the number of cases reported a week ago, On September 2nd when it stood 191. Of the locally infected cases, 108 were elderly people over the age of 60, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a daily update Thursday (September 9). In addition, the number of imports was 7, for a total of 457. The previous daily record was 908 on August 5, 2020. The total number of infections in Singapore is 70,039. An unvaccinated 62-year-old man died of complications from a Covid-19 infection on Monday (September 6), bringing the death toll from Covid-19 in Singapore to 57. A Singaporean man tested positive for coronavirus on July 21st. He was originally taken to Singapore General Hospital on July 20th due to an unrelated medical condition. He had a history of cancer and bronchiectasis. There were two new large clusters flagged by MOH-HuLee Impex and Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard. Hu Lee Impex, a fresh food wholesaler on Chin Bee Avenue, reported nine new cases on Thursday, for a total of 22 cases. MOH said there was no evidence to extend beyond workplace and family contact in the case. Meanwhile, Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard has 14 new cases, for a total of 32 cases. Most of the cases are residents of 38 Kian Teck Drive dorms. Cluster linked to staff at 5 bus interchanges 16 new cases have been added to the Toa Payoh, Tampines, Boon Lay, Punggol and Jurong East clusters and continue to grow. These clusters were caused by a workplace infection between the bus captain and the interchange staff, and there is no evidence of infection to commuters, MOH added. The Toa Payoh Bus Interchange is the largest cluster of 190 cases after the addition of 6 new cases. Bugis Junction is still the largest active cluster This is now 305 cases after adding 8 new cases. The virus spread between staff and visitors. The North Coast Lodge Cluster has added one new case for a total of 200. Two new cases have been associated with the Changi General Hospital cluster. There are currently 61 cases and there is no evidence of spread to patients. MOH added that cases at North Coast Lodge and Changi General Hospital are declining. The ministry added that all new cases from the Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard, Bugis Junction, and North Coast Lodge clusters have already been quarantined. There are still 664 Covid-19 patients in the hospital. These include 7 people at risk in the intensive care unit and 26 people in need of oxygen support. Read the full MOH press release here.

