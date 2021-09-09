Michigan Hospitals Understaffed As COVID-19 Patients Increase

“It’s also this disgusting demand,” Peters said. “People who were supposed to enter the health care setting much earlier to tackle the health care problem delayed seeking treatment instead … and now they need more care. We are in a very serious situation.

“That’s the reality of the field right now. We are very worried that it will get worse.”

Dr. Geneva Tem, Deputy Director of Lung and Critical Care Medicine at Henry Ford Health System, takes all eligible Michiganers a coronavirus vaccine to reduce the burden on the healthcare system and end the pandemic. I urged you to do it.

“Otherwise, the threat of a fourth surge is very real,” Tatem said. “The tension we all have is a great concern for all of us and can be a turning point for all health care systems in the state.”

As the flu season approaches, there may be too many flu and coronavirus confluences, Tatem said.

“We want it to happen,” she said. “We all know that the risk is too high. Vaccination can completely end this pandemic.”

As of Wednesday, approximately 5.4 million Michigans aged 16 and over, or 66.3% of state citizens aged 16 and over, have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. State Vaccine Dashboard..that is 75.2% of adults nationwide People who have taken at least one dose, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Michigan has been doing well in recent weeks compared to many other states highlighted by the highly contagious delta coronavirus variant, but the case rate, hospitalization, and positive test rates remain. It is rising.

The state added 2,364 new cases confirmed on Wednesday. This is the highest number of cases per day since May. This represents an increase of more than 2,000% from the average low of 110 cases per day for 7 days reported on June 28.

The percentage of positive coronavirus tests reported by the state has also continued to rise, averaging 10.6% over the past seven days, with a low of 1.2% in late June.