Florida’s dad regrets not being able to get the COVID vaccine after his 15-year-old daughter died.





Pensacola, Florida (WKRG) – The Florida family is sad after a 15-year-old child died of COVID-19. Victoria Ramirez was a sophomore at Booker T. Washington High School in Pensacola. “She was very beautiful and very smart,” said her father, Hector Ramirez. The doctor told Victoria’s father that she was suffering from pneumonia caused by COVID-19. (Photo courtesy of Hector Ramirez) Victoria tested positive for COVID-19 almost two weeks ago. She had a fever and body aches. She was then sent home from the hospital, after which her dad had to bring her back. “Within four or five days, her breathing began to get worse,” he said. The doctor told him she had pneumonia caused by COVID-19. Immediately after she began to improve, she stopped breathing. Hector Ramirez had to leave the room while trying to resuscitate. 11-year-old Texas recovered from COVID-19 after fighting for hospital life

“After about 15 or 20 minutes, they couldn’t bring her back,” he said in tears. Hector Ramirez says he is considering vaccination. He wasn’t shot for his daughter, and he regrets it. “It will get stuck in me for the rest of my life, maybe I should have done it sooner,” he said. “Maybe I could do something to help prevent this.” Victoria was healthy, he says, but that changed quickly. He urged more people, especially parents, to take COVID-19 seriously. “I don’t want other parents to experience what I did. One day I saw my daughter in perfect health and she left after a week and a half,” he said. Hector Ramirez has since been GoFundMe To pay for the funeral of his daughter. “My beautiful daughter, Victoria Ramirez, lost the fight against Covid Pneumonia,” he wrote on the fundraising page. “She was brave to the end.” Do teens in the United States have the right to be vaccinated against the will of their parents?It depends on where they live

Delta variants fill hospitals, sicken an astonishing number of children, and in some places push coronavirus deaths to the highest levels of the pandemic as a whole. Some school systems that have reopened classrooms have suddenly returned to distance learning due to an outbreak. Legal controversies, intimidation and violence broke out over mask and vaccine requirements. The death toll in the United States is over 650,000, and one major forecast model predicts that it will exceed 750,000 by December 1. The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wreg.com/news/coronavirus/florida-dad-regrets-not-getting-covid-vaccine-after-daughter-15-dies/

