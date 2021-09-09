South Carolina Parliamentarians Request Governor Henry McMaster to Establish Antibodies Treatment Center





Members of the Upstate-wide delegation and members of the Greenville County Republican Party send a letter to Governor Henry McMaster to set up a free monoclonal antibody therapy center in South Carolina to fight COVID-19 and reduce hospitalization. Prompted. According to the letter, state governors such as Florida and Texas have already set up free monoclonal antibody treatment centers to reduce hospitalizations and provide early treatment. Republican Chairman Jeff Davis of Greenville County admitted that Rep. Ashley Trantham had considered opening more centers. “This can save lives,” he said. Transom said her personal experience with COVID-19 in her family showed her that there was a clock that ticked when it came to providing treatment in the early stages of the illness. more:SC children’s hospitals want universal masking. Governor McMaster’s position has not changed. According to the letter, there are nine infusion centers in Texas and a fifth site in Florida. These sites were a stopover for early diagnosis and required only positive COVID-19 test results. Setting up these sites will help prevent the death of people in South Carolina, such as South Carolina. Former Greenville County Republican Executive Committee Presley StatsSaid the letter. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environment is partnering with a site that offers monoclonal antibody therapies to expand its network. However, According to the DHEC website, patients need a doctor’s referral for treatment.. “They can’t just appear in one of these places without a referral,” the website said. “Governor McMaster is working with DHEC staff to determine the exact need for additional facilities to provide these treatments and the most effective way to increase access as needed,” spokesperson said. Brian Simms of Mann said. Transom said the free drop-in antibody center would remove the extra layer of work that doctors are already overloaded with. She contacted the South Carolina Hospital Association and the Governor’s Office, saying they were investigating it and said she wasn’t happy with the answers she received. What is Monoclonal Antibody Treatment? According to the Food and Drug Administration Monoclonal antibodies are proteins made in the laboratory that “mimic the ability of the immune system to fight off harmful antigens,” such as viruses. The treatment uses Sotrobimab, manufactured by the pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline, to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 cases in adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older and weighing 88 pounds or more. Includes treatment. Sotrobimab is an investigational drug, which means that its safety and efficacy in the treatment of COVID-19 are still being studied.quick Data analysis of about 400 patients Early diagnosis of COVID-19 showed that 21 people who received placebo died or were hospitalized. On the other hand, after receiving sotrobimab, only three people shared the same fate — an 85% reduction, according to the FDA. On May 26, the Food and Drug Administration approved emergency use for patients at risk of hospitalization. However, treatment is not permitted for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 or who require oxygen therapy with COVID-19. “Monclonal antibodies are safe, free and highly effective, but should be given within the first 10 days of onset of symptoms or within 10 days of exposure,” said the DHEC website. .. As of September 1, more than 16,000 COVID-19 patients in the state are being treated, according to the DHEC website. According to DHEC information, “monoclonal antibodies are estimated to have prevented about 2,000 hospitalizations and about 200 deaths (based on a 10% mortality rate in hospitalized patients) in our state. Devyani Chhetri is a state government oversight reporter. You can contact her on Twitter at [email protected] or @ChhetriDevyani.

