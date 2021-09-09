“We need to expect a continuous surge:” Advent Health predicts future COVID spikes as hospitalizations decline.





Orlando, Florida. – The leader of Advent Health Hospital system downgrade to “yellow” status After reporting a decline in patients, doctors warn that we may see another surge. During a hospital morning briefing on Thursday, Dr. Sanjay Pattani, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Advent Health Orlando and Executive Medical Director of Mission Control for Healthcare Systems, will join Dr. Sanjay Pattani, Executive Medical Director of Critical Care Services in Central Florida, Advent Health. Joined Eduardo Oliveria. [TRENDING: Tracking the tropics: Mindy, Larry and 2 other waves | What to know about the COVID mu variant | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)] advertisement The pair discussed the current Delta Surge and future COVID spikes we may see. “We need to expect a continuous surge,” Pattani said. Doctors said they anticipate a surge in the future while past the peak of the delta surge. “We expect spikes and surges. Looking at the trends of the last three to four surges, there is usually a period of about four to six months,” says Pattani. This is because the hospital system reports a 40% reduction in hospitalizations due to COVID. The hospital said it is currently treating 1,100 patients across Central Florida, compared to its peak of 1,700 patients a month ago. “This decline we saw positively, in the community, and in the room has returned to the ICU,” Oliveria said. Due to the reduced hospitalization, Advent Health has moved from “red” to “yellow”, allowing for more postponed surgery. The hospital says ““Black” status At peak times, all non-emergency surgery was postponed. advertisement At that time, Oliveria said the ICU was over 100% capacity. “This means that we had to overflow care outside the normal ICU environment and adapt to other environments to care for critically ill patients,” he said. Hospital leaders said we were on the other side of this latest surge, but urged everyone to be vaccinated, hoping that future surges wouldn’t be too bad. increase. “We may not be able to prevent these spikes 100% with strong vaccination efforts, but we are confident that they will be much milder and easier to handle,” said Oliveria.

