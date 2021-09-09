West Nile virus positive in Aspinwall man, first Allegheny county case since 2018

According to the County Health Department, Aspinwall men tested positive for West Nile virus, the first known human case in Allegheny County since 2018.

The man is in his 60s, spokesman Chris Togneri said, but information about his health was not immediately available. He said the Department of Health installed additional mosquito nets around the autonomous region to treat certain areas.

Mosquitoes throughout the county were positive throughout the summer. Most recently, pesticide treatment was rolled out on Friday in parts of the West End and North Side. Earlier this year, not only the areas around Southside Flats and Southside Slopes, but also hilltop areas such as Arlington, Bertzhofer, and Mount Washington were treated as well.

Treatment is with a pesticide called Xenivex E20, which is not dangerous to humans or pets. It is usually sprayed from a small amount of sprayer attached to the truck and is done in the evening.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people (70% to 80%) infected with West Nile fever do not develop symptoms. About 20% of people can have fever, headaches, body aches, joint pains, vomiting and other symptoms. A smaller number of people (about 1%) develop neurological disorders caused by inflammation of the brain or surrounding tissues.

According to the Ministry of Health, there have been about 50 human cases of West Nile fever in the last 20 years, 5 in 2018, 2 in 2017, 3 in 2015, 1 in 2014, 2011 and 2007. For example, 6 cases in 2005, 11 cases in 2003, 21 cases in 2002.