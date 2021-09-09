Health
Windsor-Essex Public Health Defends New Limits As COVID-19 Case Rate Increases
Windsor-Essex public health authorities are defending new public health restrictions that have caused some controversy, despite the fact that pandemics continue to grow in the region.
Healthcare officer Dr. Wajid Ahmed released COVID-19 data on Thursday, showing a slight increase in weekly case rates. The number of cases, which started in early August, continues to increase.
He told reporters during a live YouTube broadcast that the region saw an average of 70 new cases per day last week.
In addition to having one of the highest COVID-19 case rates in the state, Windsor-Essex also showed the highest positive rate of all health units in Ontario last week.
Nicole Dupuy, CEO of Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, said keeping schools open should be a top priority despite the importance of these programs, and health units are extracurricular activities. He said he supported the school’s recommendation to postpone until at least October.
“Our region is one of the regions with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state and one of the lowest vaccination rates among young people in the state,” she said.
According to the health unit, only about one in two of all targeted adolescents is fully vaccinated, and adolescents under the age of 19 are one-quarter of all new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks. Occupies.
Ahmed announced last week Strengthening public health measures for bars and restaurantsWhile this decision is unpopular with some businesses, including the closing time of 12:00 am, it acknowledged the need for stronger rules in the current situation.
“With the data in front of me, if I take no action, I’m not doing my job,” he said.
73 new cases, 1 death
The Health Unit reported a daily increase in 73 new cases on Thursday, with 546 cases active overall.
Public health reported a new COVID-19 death in one of the men in their 50s. Twenty-four people are hospitalized with COVID-19.
As of Thursday, there were 16 outbreaks, one in Berkshire Care Center and Kiwanis Camp in Leamington.
Most of the outbreaks occur in the workplace, five of which occur in the agricultural environment. Ahmed said most of these outbreaks are believed to be under control.
Here is a complete list of occurrences in the workplace:
- Leamington’s four agricultural businesses.
- One agricultural environment in Kingsville.
- Windsor’s six healthcare and social support workplaces.
- Healthcare and social support workplace in Kingsville.
- One of Essex’s healthcare and social support workplaces.
- One manufacturing workplace in Windsor.
- One at Windsor retail stores.
COVID-19-Lambton in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia
Nine COVID-19 cases have been newly diagnosed in Chatham-Kent, according to the municipal public health department. There are a total of 112 active cases.
Nine new cases were also reported in Sarnia-Lambton. There are a total of 18 active cases in the region.
