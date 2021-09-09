UC Health’s Mobile Stroke Unit Saves Life, Research





El Paso County, Colorado (KRDO)-UC Health’s mobile stroke treatment unit, operated in both Aurora Springs and Colorado Springs, allows stroke patients treated with the mobile stroke unit to be treated faster and longer. Was part of a national survey found-long-term health outcomes compared to patients transferred and treated from standard emergency care services.Survey results released on Wednesday New England Journal of Medicine. The Mobile Stroke Unit (MSU) is a special emergency response vehicle with CT scanners, lab test equipment, and personnel specially trained for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients. The unit also has a two-way visual communication system that allows hospital neurologists to examine, diagnose, and recommend patient treatment. Neurologists can read brain scans in real time to determine if t-PA, a drug that dissolves blood clots in the brain, is appropriate. If recommended, t-PA treatment can be started with MSU and continued during transport to the hospital. The study enrolled 1,047 patients eligible for t-PA and included mobile stroke units in six cities: Houston, Memphis, New York, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, and Burlingame, California. rice field. Approximately 100 patients from Colorado were included. The most striking results of the study: Patients treated with tPA in a mobile stroke unit are almost 2.5 times more likely to have good results, with no residual symptoms or significant impairment despite symptoms. Was either not. I hurried to the hospital by ambulance, where I was diagnosed and given tPA. “Every day, a team of stroke specialists, nurses and mobile stroke unit teams are focused on providing patients with the fastest and highest quality care possible, and the mobile stroke treatment unit provides such treatment. Key to facilitating. This study shows that MSUs are saving lives and improving results. This study encourages more hospitals to invest in and expand their programs. UC Health and Associate Professor of Neurology, School of Medicine, University of Colorado. In the survey results: Patients treated with MSU received the thrombus-destroying drug t-PA about 35 minutes earlier than patients in the EMS group.

More qualified patients were treated with MSU (97%) rather than standard EMS / hospital care (80%).

MSU saved lives. The study found that 90-day mortality was 8.9% in patients treated with MSU and 11.9% in patients treated and transported with conventional EMS.

Overall health outcomes at 90 days were better for MSU patients. “When it comes to treating stroke, we have long known that” time is the brain. ” Dr. Janice Miller, a stroke specialist and study researcher at UC Health Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, said: “MSU studies show that the time saved by bringing stroke treatment to homes, workplaces, and elsewhere in our community makes a positive difference in the outcome of stroke patients and their ability to return home after stroke. This study is grateful to the many patients who agreed to participate and to the EMS community for their enthusiastic support. “ UC Health’s mobile stroke treatment unit divides the time between Aurora Springs and Colorado Springs. In Aurora, the unit has been dispatched 1,440 times since 2016. In Colorado Springs, the unit was dispatched 2,160 times. Hundreds of patients had to be transferred to the hospital, and about 170 patients had tPA. Both Colorado Springs Memorial Hospital Central and the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora have been designated as comprehensive stroke centers capable of providing the highest levels of stroke care. Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and the leading cause of disability. American Stroke Association.. Disabilities include inability to recognize people, immobility, loss of vision, and speech problems. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel to the brain is blocked by a blood clot (called an ischemic stroke) or a rupture (called a hemorrhagic stroke). When that happens, parts of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen they need, and the brain cells die. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 87% of strokes are ischemic strokes. It is important that everyone knows the signs of a stroke and immediately call 911 if a stroke is suspected.For more information Signs of stroke today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://krdo.com/news/2021/09/09/uchealths-mobile-stroke-unit-saving-lives-study-shows/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos