Naturally Acquired Immunity and Booster Shots: What the Dental Team Should Know





California dentists and their staff have expressed two major concerns related to recent public health COVID-19 vaccination orders: (1) Why individuals can submit proof of COVID-19 antibody? Do I need to submit proof of vaccination? (2) What is happening with COVID-19 booster shots? The CDA today updated the Vaccine Trust Toolkit to address member questions with the latest research and recommendations from leading epidemiologists, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration. Innate immunity, reinfection, development of booster shots CDA encourages members to: Read the full update It’s in the Vaccine Confidence Toolkit, but the important points are: NS CDC study published last month People who are already infected with COVID-19 have been shown to be twice as likely to be infected again if they have not been vaccinated.

A CDC study concludes that “the COVID-19 vaccine provides better protection than innate immunity alone, and the vaccine helps prevent reinfection, even after pre-infection.”

New data suggest that the effectiveness of vaccines against infections declines slightly over time. This is especially true when faced with new, more contagious mutants, such as delta mutants.

NS CDC and FDA announced last month Adults who received a second vaccination at least 8 months ago will be offered a third or booster vaccination. For now, the expected final booster recommendations apply only to individuals who have been vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine.

The Biden administration aims to make boosters available to eligible individuals after September 20, but official recommendations have not yet been published by the FDA and CDC.

The first dose of COVID-19 booster is given to the earliest and most at-risk individuals in the vaccine deployment.

Once qualified, you can contact your primary care physician or book a third dose at your local pharmacy.

The need for booster shots is not uncommon for many vaccines. For example, polio and hepatitis vaccines may require 3-4 doses to be fully effective.

Health officials expect the vaccination requirements to be eventually amended to include a third vaccination as part of the new definition of “complete vaccination.” The CDA FAQ on state public health orders is updated regularly The CDA will continue to update its members on how the new vaccine therapy will affect public health orders and voluntary office vaccination obligations.Dentist is advised to read CDA FAQ on State Public Health Order Use all resources available in COVID-19 related to vaccination and testing obligations Vaccine trust toolkit.

