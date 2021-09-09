Ministry of Health Promotes Influenza Vaccination in COVID-19 Pandemic





This is a community announcement from the Tompkins County Health Department. It was not written by IthacaVoice.Email to send a news release [email protected].. Tompkins County, NY — It’s time to get a flu shot, and it’s more important than ever during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Influenza vaccines are now available in many locations throughout the community, including healthcare provider offices, pharmacies, and clinics. All people over 6 months old should be vaccinated every day Year against influenza. Priority is given to vaccination in September or October. Vaccination is the best way to prevent influenza. Vaccination limits the spread of the flu not only to you, but to your loved ones and others. Influenza can be very ill even in healthy people and cause serious complications in children under 5 years old, pregnant women, people over 65 years old, and people with certain chronic health conditions. there is. Frank Kruppa, Director of Public Health, said: Some of the explanations for this may be due to the COVID-19 precautions taken: masks, distance, at home, hand washing, reduced movement. Now that COVID-19 is still prevalent in our community, there are few precautions and more global travel, I would like to play my part again to limit the flu. No one wants to worry if they get sick and are infected with COVID, so they need to be tested. Otherwise, there is a risk of spreading the disease. I want you to avoid getting the flu altogether. ” “In addition, if you get the flu, your body can have more difficulty fighting COVID-19. The flu vaccine reduces the severity of the flu and the number of visits to the clinic. It prevents absenteeism from school and prevents flu-related hospitalizations and deaths, “says Kruppa. Many of the signs of influenza can occur suddenly, much like the signs of COVID-19. You may have a fever, cough, sore throat, or muscle aches.With signs of complications Emergency alert sign Here are some important things to know: For children: ・ Fast breathing or dyspnea ・ Bluish lips or face ・ Ribs that pull in with each breath ・ Chest and severe muscle pain ·dehydration ・ Fever over 104 ° F or fever in infants under 12 weeks of age For adults: ・ Dyspnea or shortness of breath ・ Persistent pain or pressure in the chest ・ Persistent dizziness or confusion ・ Seizures Seek medical attention immediately if any of these warning signs occur.Influenza symptoms are explained in detail in this CDC Website NYS Ministry of Health COVID-19 Symptoms Website.. To get a flu shot, call your GP 2-1-1 or check with your pharmacy.You can also use Vaccine finder To find a place near you. At this time, the Department of Health has no plans for influenza vaccination or other immunization at our clinic. Most health insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, cover the cost of annual flu shots.Children are eligible for a free vaccine through the federal government Vaccines for children program. If you do not have insurance or if you do not have insurance, you will have to pay the cost at the time of booking. Call 211 to talk to or book a health insurance navigator online..

