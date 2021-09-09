Health
COVID-19: MLHU reported 29 cases and confirmed 31 more delta mutation cases-London
NS Middlesex-London Health Unit Report 29 COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The number of cases on Thursday increased from 26 to 13,586, with 207 active cases, 13,144 recovery (24 increase) and 235 deaths.
A recently recorded death was added to the MLHU dashboard on Friday, involving an unvaccinated woman in her early thirties.
MLHU said on Tuesday that her case was associated with an outbreak related to Druro Holdings earlier this summer through her family.
The number of cases containing the mutation of concern increased by 31 to 4,061 in the delta.
The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:
- 3,384 cases of alpha variant
- 547 cases of delta variant
- 124 cases of gamma variant
- Two beta cases
- One case of kappa variant
- One case of the Zeta variant
There are also two cases listed using the old code number. One is described as B.1.617 and the other is listed as B.1.617.3.
For more information, see Health Unit Middlesex-Summary of COVID-19 Cases in London..
The positive test rate for the region was 2.9% in the same week of August 29 as the previous week.
hospitalization
According to the London Health Sciences Center, as of Thursday, 11 inpatients with COVID-19 were being treated, an increase of 1 from Wednesday. Up to 5 patients are receiving intensive care.
As of Thursday, LHSC states that “less than 5 inpatients with COVID-19 are in children’s hospitals.” Currently, there are no pediatric critical care patients.
According to the organization, less than five staff members are currently active in COVID-19, down from six on Tuesday.
St. Joseph Healthcare London (SJHCL) reports one non-occurrence case involving healthcare professionals, down from two on Friday.
Outbreak
MLHU reports that the outbreak was declared at McCormick Home on September 3. Outbreaks are associated with two residential areas: the memory lane (dementia-only care wing) and the Evergreen Walk.
Currently, there are no childcare or early center-related outbreaks, but MLHU states that there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 associated with Kids and Company-London.
Canadian border rules are easy for fully vaccinated foreign travelers
Vaccination and testing
As announced on Tuesday at the end of September 4, MLHU stated that 77.3% of residents over the age of 12 were fully vaccinated and 84.0% had at least one vaccination. I am.
According to the health unit, all deaths reported in the last six weeks in the area were among unvaccinated people.
Fully vaccinated individuals were involved in only two hospitalizations, or 6.67% of hospitalizations.
Looking at all cases over the last 6 weeks, 16.56 percent (or 125 of 755 cases) were associated with fully vaccinated people, and 16.29 percent (or 123 cases) were partially vaccinated.
On the Health Unit website, residents can find the following information: Pop-up clinic, Mass vaccination clinics and pharmaciesGuidance for vaccinated people Outside the state or country; Transportation support For those in need; more..
Anyone looking for a COVID-19 test The location of the test site on the health unit website..
Ontario
The state reported 789 cases on Thursday. Of them:
- 497 were unvaccinated individuals
- 57 among partially vaccinated people
- Among fully vaccinated people 178
- The vaccination status of 66 people was “unknown”
According to Thursday’s report, 159 in Toronto, 73 in Peel, 72 in Ottawa and York, 66 in Windsor-Essex, 55 in Hamilton, 38 in Niagara and 37 in Simco-Muskoka. Was recorded.
All other local public health departments reported less than 35 new cases in state reports.
The state’s death toll has increased to 9,579 as three new deaths have been recorded.
The number of people in the general ward of COVID-19 increased by 80 to 375.
Of the immunized ontarians, 77.5% are fully vaccinated and 84% are vaccinated at least once.
Elgin and Oxford
Southwestern Public Health reported nine new cases on Thursday.
- 4,124 in total
- 37 active cases (4 increases)
- 4,002 collections (5 increases)
- 85 people died
- 1,029 variants of the case of concern, 769 alpha, 205 delta (5 increase), 55 beta or gamma
A recent death was reported on August 31, involving a woman in her 80s from Oxford County.
Of the 37 active cases, 11 are in Woodstock, 8 in St. Thomas, 6 in Southwest Oxford, and 5 in Islemer. The number of cases in each pandemic municipality is Of the health unit Dashboard..
Two are hospitalized with COVID-19 and one is hospitalized in the ICU.
According to the health unit, there is no active systematic outbreak.
Test positive rates in the region increased from 1.0% in the week of August 22 to 2.0% in the week of August 29.
As of September 7, SWPH states that 76.9% of residents over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated and 83.1% have been vaccinated at least once.
SWPH adds it Everyone needs a copy of the vaccination receipt, They can Download online Use your zip code and Ontario Health Card or call 1-833-943-3900.
Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccination eligibility, bookings and cancellations of bookings is as follows: Found on the Health Unit website..
Health officials say the St. Thomas Herd Immunity Clinic will administer the final dose at the Memorial Arena on September 10 and will resume at a new location on 1230 Talbot Street on September 13.
People can add their name to the health unit every week Same-day vaccination list, Also known as a cancellation list. Please select a local pharmacy We continue to provide COVID-19 vaccine shots..
COVID-19 update
Sarnia and Lambton
On Thursday, Lamton Public Health reported:
- 3,707 (up 9 from Wednesday)
- 18 active (increase of 8)
- 3,620 collections (1 increase)
- 69 people died
- 540 variants of cases of concern (two increases)
There are no active outbreaks reported by LPH. The latest test positive rate was 1.24% for the week of August 22, down from 1.41% for the previous week.
Of those over the age of 12, 73.3% are fully vaccinated and 78.8% are vaccinated at least once.
According to Bluewater Health, no patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19.
Those who can be vaccinated with urgent notice are advised to sign up for Lamton Public Health Daily Vaccine standby list..
Residents can book and rebook COVID-19 vaccine reservations Use the health unit registration page.. You can also call the Vaccine Call Center (226-254-8222).
Information about pharmacies offering the COVID-19 vaccine Found on the state website.
Huron Perth Public Health numbers will be added as they become available.
— Using Global News Gabby Rodrigues and Jacquelyn LeBel files
