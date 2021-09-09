Authorities have expressed concern about the outbreak of the local coronavirus





Hartford, Connecticut (AP) — Connecticut officials are concerned about people who are inconsistent in wearing masks and avoid coronavirus vaccines after 37 outbreaks in summer camps, group homes, and parties on Thursday. Was expressed. Governor Ned Lamont and deputy health commissioner Dadere Gifford said most of the infected people were unvaccinated and some spread the virus to relatives who did not go to those places. All three outbreaks occurred last month. Lamont and Gifford did not disclose the location of the outbreak. They said they were included: — An overnight summer camp infected with 7 campers, 4 staff, and 2 camper relatives. Of the six infected individuals who were vaccinated, two were completely vaccinated. Most of the camp’s daily activities were outdoors, but the camper slept in the cabin at night. — A group home where 14 residents and 3 staff were infected with the virus. None of the staff was fully vaccinated, but 12 inhabitants were fully vaccinated. Five people were hospitalized, including two unvaccinated residents and one staff member. Authorities said wearing masks was inconsistent in group homes. — At a party of 11 people, 5 of them were infected. Two relatives of the party participants were also infected with the virus. Despite being vaccinated, 6 out of 7 infected people were unvaccinated. No one wore a mask or shortened social distance at the party, and this outbreak stopped the practice of the school’s sports team. The Public Health Service should always hold outdoor social gatherings with mixed vaccinated and unvaccinated people, and all indoor meetings should include masks regardless of vaccination status. I said it was necessary. Other Coronavirus News: ____ 22 dead State officials reported Thursday that COVID-19 has increased 22 deaths since last week, bringing the total number of Connecticut deaths during a pandemic to 8,416. The state reports deaths only on Thursday. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 has decreased by 10 since Wednesday to 354. Of the people currently hospitalized, 262 (74%) are not fully vaccinated. As of Thursday, 9,875 fully vaccinated people were infected with the virus, according to the Public Health Service. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of more than 378,000 infections have been reported in the state. ____ Prisoner dies A 78-year-old state prison inmate died after being infected twice with the coronavirus, according to the Corrections Bureau. A male prisoner was detained at the McDagal Walker correctional facility in Safield and died early Wednesday morning. Officials said he had some underlying health problems and recovered from his first coronavirus infection last December. Prison officials said the prisoner was taken to the hospital on August 9 and tested positive on a second test. He was treated and returned to prison on August 16. The prisoner, who has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexual assault and minor injury, was the first state prisoner to die of COVID-19 since January and the 20th prisoner during a pandemic. Died.

