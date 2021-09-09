Minnesota health officials warn that COVID-19 will spread to children





Minnesota Health Director Jan Malcolm said cases of COVID-19 in children have increased in recent weeks, as many schools open in grade 2021-22. “We remain concerned about the increasing number of cases in schools and childcare and the broader impact on more cases in those environments,” Malcolm said in a media briefing Thursday. .. Nationwide, 251,781 (approximately 26.8%) of the 939,470 new COVID-19 cases reported from August 26 to September 2 were children. American Pediatric Society.. Since the beginning of the pandemic, children have accounted for about 15.1% of all COVID-19 cases nationwide. more:“Normalness” returns in the first week of school in the St. Cloud area According to Malcolm, the delta variant of COVID-19, which is currently the predominant strain of the disease, has proven to be more infectious in children. Since July, 99% of the state’s genomic tests have been delta mutants. “Since July, the proportion of new COVID cases and COVID-19-related emergency department visits and hospitalizations for people under the age of 18 has increased since Delta became the predominant variant,” Malcolm said. .. According to infectious disease director Chris Elesmann, hospitalizations for children with COVID-19 remain lower than for adults, but have increased over the past year. “The proportion of children hospitalized last fall was about 0.7%, and we see about 1.3% this fall,” Ehresmann said in a media briefing. Eresman said the increase in COVID-19 cases in children could be due to both the delta mutation and the fact that many students were out of school full-time last year. “There were more mitigation strategies implemented for the executive order for the students in the classroom,” she said. The Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Education continued to recommend that everyone in the school building wear it over their faces and urged the district to follow local public health recommendations. Heather Mueller, Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education, said she hopes her school district will have state-wide data on the school district’s COVID-19 mitigation policy in the coming weeks. Support local journalism. Subscribe to sctimes.com today.

