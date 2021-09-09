



Report period: September 2, 2021 (Thursday) -September 8, 2021 (Wednesday) September 9, 2021 — COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) In the last 7 days until September 8, 2021, the service area of ​​the Public Health Sudbury & District has changed. 30 new cases were reported and 33 cases were resolved. To date, 25 of 30 have mutation profiles that are generally associated with a Variant of Concern (VOC) of COVID-19. This week there were two active COVID-19 outbreaks, one of which was declared dead. There were no COVID-related deaths. At the end of September 8, 2021, there were 32 active cases in our service area and there was one active outbreak. There were no local cases in the hospital. All cases were self-isolating. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a total of 2315 regional cases, of which 2283 have been resolved and 31 have died in our service area. 197 (1 097) was identified or presumed to be a Variant of Concern (VOC) for COVID-19. Of the 223 local cases of COVID-19 reported after June 1, 2021, 22 (10%) were included in fully vaccinated individuals. Unvaccinated residents have 172 cases (77%), and those who have been vaccinated once have 25 cases (13%). During the same period, there were 8 local hospitalizations between unvaccinated (6 cases, 75%) and partial vaccination (2 cases, 25%). Interpretation of vaccine status data: Please note that the data on the number of cases by vaccination status is provisional and subject to change significantly. Comparing weekly cumulative numbers can lead to inaccurate estimates of cases per vaccination status over the last 7 days. Based on data from the last 14 days, the risk of unvaccinated residents in Sudbury and the district being infected with COVID-19 was 13.6 times the risk of fully vaccinated residents. Recent trends Over the last 28 days, the overall incidence of COVID-19 in our area has been 55.8 new cases per 100,000 population. Residents aged 20-29 had the highest proportion at 131.1 per 100,000 population. The proportion of people aged 30 to 39 (86.2 per 100,000) and 0 to 19 (73.4 per 100,000) was also higher than that of our entire region. The proportions of all other age groups were lower than the overall proportions.

The local incidence over the last 7 days was 10.6 per 100,000 population, compared to 17.6 per 100,000 over the last 7 days.

Of the 30 new cases in the service area last week, 21 were in close contact with confirmed cases. This means that public health was able to identify how these people were exposed to COVID-19 and take swift action to prevent further spread. One was travel-related, but eight were unknown epidemiologically related. None of the new cases were associated with an outbreak.

Twenty-four cases reported this week are in Greater Sudbury, four are in Sudbury East, and two are in the Manitoulin District. (Note: See Daily COVID-19 Case Updates at phsd.ca / COVID-19 / data for definitions of these geographic regions.)

Between September 2 and September 8, public health identified 22 people in close contact with high-risk cases of COVID-19. This represents an average of 1.0 high-risk closed contacts per local case reported in the last 7 days, compared to 2.0 high-risk closed contacts reported last week. Public health should follow up directly and regularly for each high-risk, close contact to monitor symptoms and ensure self-isolation (usually if fully vaccinated). (Not required), we will make inspection recommendations according to state guidance.

The positive rate for the period from August 25th to August 31st was 1.6%, but for the past 7 days it was 0.7%.

From September 1st to September 7th, the effective reproduction number (Rt) was 1.05 in northern Ontario and 1.03 across Ontario. Vaccination program update To date, a total of 287130 COVID-19 vaccinations have been given to Sudbury and local residents. To date, 149,650 people have been first vaccinated and 137,480 have been fully vaccinated (currently as of 4:00 pm on September 8, 2021). Please note that this includes vaccines given by public health, indigenous and indigenous communities, primary care and pharmacies.

A total of 3157 vaccinations have been given in the last 7 days until the end of September 8, 2021.

Overall, 85.2% of Sudbury and district residents aged 12 and over receive the first dose of the vaccine, compared to 84.0% of all Ontario residents aged 12 and over.

In Sudbury and the district, 78.3% over 12 years of age receive a second dose, compared to 77.6% of Ontarians of the same age.

Below is a depiction of age-specific vaccinations for individuals over 12 years of age in Sudbury and the district. * Prices are based on the Ministry of Finance’s 2020 population estimates and are consistent with the state’s coverage calculations. Age group Applicable range of dose 1% 2% dose coverage 80 years and over 100.0% 100.0% 70-79 96.6% 95.3% 60-69 92.9% 90.0% 50-59 81.6% 77.3% 40-49 77.7% 71.4% 30-39 69.9% 61.2% 18-29 70.1% 58.9% 12-17 71.8% 61.9% Maintain COVID Safe Returning to school can be an exciting and stressful time, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.Strongminds Strongkids (strongmindsstrongkids.org) provides parents and parents with strategies on how to help child When teens Stress management. This includes adjusting to your own stress, fostering support relationships, noticing signs of stress, and implementing coping strategies.

Medical officers of health strongly recommend that businesses implement a COVID-19 vaccination policy in their workplace. Public Health Sudbury & Districts advises the workplace to use learning modules so that employees can make informed choices about vaccination status.With policy template Training module This helps employees make informed decisions.

Are you planning to eat at a restaurant or go to the gym in the next few weeks? The Ontario Government announced on September 22nd. Select a setting (Government of Ontario). Vaccination proof is required to enter the country. Individuals must be fully vaccinated (twice at least two weeks ago) to enter a particular setting.Book or download your vaccine now Proof of vaccination (Government of Ontario).

Follow our top 5 personal protective gear to stay safe when we start returning indoors. Get both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Maintain a physical distance of 2 meters from those who do not live with you. If you cannot physically separate, wear a face that covers both indoors and outdoors. Wash your hands frequently or use a hand sanitizer.Stay home when you’re sick and take a test, if any COVID19 Symptoms..

When children return to school and day care this week, it is very important that these individual friends, family members, adult influencers, and caregivers are fully vaccinated in two doses. This helps create a “ring of protection” for those who are not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. For more information on the clinic ca / COVID-19 / vaccine-clinics..

For better and longer protection against COVID-19, be fully vaccinated with both doses of vaccine. If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccination, please consult a trusted source such as a public health immune system, health care provider, pharmacist, or visit one of the following websites: that.. Pop-up clinics, mobile clinics, appointment-based clinics or walk-in clinics make it easier than ever to administer your first or second dose. You can also check with your pharmacy or your GP’s clinic.visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics Information about the date and location of the clinic. what’s new Sudbury and the district have reached the mark of 85% of eligible individuals receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine! How to go! Help reach 90% fully vaccinated. For a list of vaccine opportunities, please visit: ca / COVID-19 / vaccine-clinics.. Message from Medical Officer Dr. Penny Satcliffe We are excited to start face-to-face learning at a local school this week. There are still many hurdles to overcome to address the fourth wave of COVID-19, but returning students to the classroom is a welcome sight. From the beginning of the pandemic, protecting face-to-face learning has been very important. As we have learned, the situation at COVID-19 at school reflects what we see in the community. The best we can all do to support our schools and communities is to vaccinate and follow all COVID-safe actions every day. We have reached 85% coverage of eligible individuals who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This is great, but it’s not done. The delta variant of concern, combined with moving activities indoors during the fall season, creates more challenges. Encourage everyone you know to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Regular updates visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/data Regular updates on COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks and potential exposures in Greater Sudbury, Sudbury and Manitoulin districts. NS Detailed epidemiological summary Posted on Monday, it contains information about cases over time, case characteristics, expected exposures, case results, tests, and outbreaks at the facility. Moreover, Detailed vaccination report Created on Tuesday, it contains information about vaccination over time, by region, by brand, by dose, and by age group. The report also provides additional context by comparing our data with Ontario. For more information or if you have any questions, please visit: phsd.ca/COVID-19 Alternatively, call Public Health Sudbury & Districts (705.522.9200 (toll free 1.866.522.9200)).

